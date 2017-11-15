Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (Arlington, United States - December 7th-8th, 2017)

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH, RoHS, and WEEE all present compliance challenges for companies looking to act in accordance with the laws and directives. This seminar will review the basic fundamentals of each regulation and provide a step by step process for building internal compliance programs.
Industry standards, third party software, and manual data collection methods will be discussed and a review of part sourcing from distributors, forecasting end of life parts, and managing the bill of material will be included. Attendees will be able to identify risks in their products and supply chains by understanding the impact each regulation has on business and by understanding how and when they need to comply. Students will walk away with a template for the 10 steps to building solid compliance programs.
Learning Objectives:
- 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program
- Articles and REACH
- Background and content of RoHS
- Basics of RoHS
- Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs
- Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions
- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence
- Building templates for policy and procedures
- Compliance enforcement
- Determining best practices for collecting data
- Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Incorporating compliance into standard business practices
- Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation
- International requirements of RoHS
- Introduction to REACH
- Manual and Automated Data Collection
- Material testing methods
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Reporting to management and government agencies
- Responsibility for RoHS
- Review case studies.
- RoHS and REACH guidelines
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Understanding compliance software platforms
- Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH
