Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Market to 2025 - Rapid Growth in e-Commerce and the Emergence of Flexible Manufacturing Systems

The Automated Storage and Retrieval market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are rapid growth in e-commerce and the emergence of flexible manufacturing systems, implementation of AS/RS systems in a wide range of industries and recent developments in automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) such as robotic AS/RS system.

Based on function the market is segmented into order picking, distribution, kitting, replenishment, consolidation, storage, assembly and other functions.

Depending on product the market is categorized into mini load, carousel, micro-load AS/RS, autostore, unit load, mid load, robotic, vertical lift modules, shuttle and other products. Carousel is further divided into horizontal carousel and vertical carousel.



On the basis of equipment the market is segregated into storage/retrieval (S/R) machines and storage aisles. Furthermore Storage/Retrieval (S/R) machines are categorized into swing reach trucks, narrow aisle forks, telescopic forklifts, rotating forks, manual forklifts, telescopic forklifts and other equipments.



By application the market is bifurcated into manufacturing, aviation, food & beverages, metals and heavy machinery, chemicals, transport/logistics, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, electronic & semiconductor, life sciences, automotive, energy and other applications. Other applications are further divided into paper and textile.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Market, By Function



5 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Market, By Product



6 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Market, By Equipment



7 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Market, By Application



8 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Murata Machinery, Ltd

Knapp AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd

Automated Fork Truck, Inc

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Vanderlande Industries B.V

Mecalux, S.A

System Logistics Corporation

Beumer Group

Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg

Wynright Corporation

Kubo Systems

Bastian Solutions

Green Automated Solutions

Dearborn Mid-West Company, LLC

Kardex Group

Automation Logistics Corporation

