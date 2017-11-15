Banks Beware… Etherecash Makes Serious Waves in P2P Lending, Sending, and Debit Cards. ICO Begins November 15th

A New Financial Solutions Start-up, Etherecash, is Ready to Pounce with a Public ICO Campaign After a Successful Pre-ICO this Winter - Beginning November 15th, 2017 and Ending December 19th, 2017

HARJUMAA, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Etherecash, has now announced the main ICO campaigns dates and details in a move to further fund a new service backed my blockchain technology and Ethereum based smart-contracts. The move comes after a successful pre-ICO that took place in late October, ending early November.

The platform is set to break the mould having garnered a great deal of attention in October at the World Blockchain summit in Dubai, a location that is pushing hard to make Blockchain technology a mainstay as part of its 'Dubai Future Foundation' project.

The platform provides access to the two most vital of financial services, spending and sending, all the while offering an innovative peer-to-peer lending platform to help those with spare funds make the absolute most of them whilst giving way to people with no or poor credit history a means to access funds securely and privately, through a smart-contract system.

With the Etherecash platform, those who are amongst the 2.5 billion persons without basic financial services, will be catapulted to a new era of blockchain based banking. Etherecash's mission is to end the tedious, lengthy, and nuisance process imposed by banks, when applying for a loan. In this day and age, it is unjust to think we can all be categorized with such rigid assessment criteria, as many of us choose a more nomadic or entrepreneurial lifestyle. Etherecash offers crypto backed Peer-to-peer loans that are simply based off the strength of users' crypto-portfolios. The crypto acts as collateral, mitigating risk entirely.

Further to this, worldwide money transfers on the blockchain have made things easier than ever ,which will of course be present on Etherecash's platform. Send money from anywhere, to anywhere in an instant with minimal fees, securely and anonymity.

Its' third service is the kind of genius the world needs more of; a multi-crypto debit card, compatible with online shopping, ATM withdrawals, abroad transactions and so on.

Etherecash ICO

Etherecash are holding an ICO to support the ongoing development of their platform and revolutionize the crypto banking sphere. Based on the Ethereum standard token ERC20, purchasable with Bitcoin or Ethereum, the exciting ICO Launch begins 15th November, 2017 - Ending December 19th, 2017.

With a supply of 360,000,000 Tokens and an ICO supply of 144,000,000, early adopters are welcomed with an incentivising ICO bonus structure:

Main ICO Bonus:

15th November - 15%

Week One - 12%

Week Two - 10%

Week Three - 5%

Week Four - 3%

Week Five - 0%

About Etherecash

Etherecash is a three prong financial platform enabling peer to peer lending, global money transfer and a crypto debit card, which allows it's users to maximise the potential of their assets and leverage cryptocurrency to secure fiat loans. The platform uses lawyer-backed smart contracts and blockchain technology to offer full transparency and security for its users. The Etherecash platform is a complete ecosystem to bring speed, security and reliability in the way we lend, send and spend.

