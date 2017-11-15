INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Frontier Communications Corporation Shareholders and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 27, 2017 - FTR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Frontier Communications Corporation ('Frontier') (NASDAQ: FTR) between February 6, 2015 and May 2, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky filed Morrow v. Frontier Communications Corporation (3:17-cv-01759), a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/frontier-communications-corporation?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company acquired a substantial number of non-paying accounts as part of its acquisition of the wireline operations of Verizon Communications, Inc.; (2) as a result, the Company would be required to increase its reserves, and write off amounts from accounts receivable associated with the non-paying accounts; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Frontier Communications' business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Frontier you have until November 27, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

