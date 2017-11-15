Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding

AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication

of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-15 / 23:10

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 16, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 16, 2017 German:

https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/aktuelle-berichterstattung/9892aa9466fc6558

English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/current-reporting/53027378a7fca6a4



2017-11-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany

Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com



End of News DGAP News Service



629869 2017-11-15



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 15, 2017 17:10 ET (22:10 GMT)