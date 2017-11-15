Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding
AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication
of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-15 / 23:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 16, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 16, 2017 German:
https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/aktuelle-berichterstattung/9892aa9466fc6558
English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/current-reporting/53027378a7fca6a4
2017-11-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
End of News DGAP News Service
629869 2017-11-15
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 15, 2017 17:10 ET (22:10 GMT)
