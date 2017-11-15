

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release unemployment data for October, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.5 percent, with the addition of 18.800 jobs following the gain of 19,800 in September. The participation rate is called unchanged at 62.5 percent.



New Zealand will see October numbers for non-resident bond holdings and November figures for the consumer confidence index from ANZ.



In September, non-resident bond holdings were at 60.4 percent. The consumer confidence index sank 2.8 percent on month in October to a score of 126.3.



Japan will provide Q3 figures for housing loans; in the three months prior, the number of loans jumped 3.3 percent.



Hong Kong will see October unemployment data; in September, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.25 percent.



Singapore will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth SGD 35.74 billion and exports were at SGD 41.9 billion for a trade surplus of SGD 5.45 billion.



