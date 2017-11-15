Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market, 2025 - Data Analytics and Big Data Technology has Revolutionized the Market

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Clinical decision support systems are typically software solutions which analyze patient data and assist physicians in making valuable clinical decisions which may enhance patient outcomes and reduce medication errors. The overall growth in clinical decisions support systems market is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to reduce healthcare related costs and provide patients with enhanced quality of care.

The introduction of Affordable care act (ACA) and the HITECH act (2009) mandates the implementation of advanced health information technologies by healthcare providers to improve patient care, reduce medication errors and bring down the number of hospital readmissions.

The reimbursement scenario has also shifted from the traditional Fee-For-Service model to the value based reimbursement model which enable providers to receive payments for the reduction in number of hospital readmissions and providing enhanced patient satisfaction.

The major drivers of this market includes the rising number of deaths due to medical errors. According to an estimate, medical error is the third leading cause of death in the U.S.

The major players in this market include: Zynx Health, VisulaDx, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Healthagen, LLC, Epic Corporation, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, LLC and Health Catalyst, LLC

The CDSS vendors are extensively undergoing Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) to stand ahead in an extremely competitive market. The major areas in this market are patient engagement, care management, care coordination and risk stratification.

The advancement in data analytics and Big Data technology has completely revolutionized the clinical decision support systems which helps providers as well as payers to successfully achieve value driven objectives

The major segmentation that the report contains are based on Product type, Mode of Delivery, Model, User Interactivity, Application and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Key Objectives

1.3 Research Methodology



2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential

2.3 Pricing Patterns

2.4 Technology Trends

2.5 Historical Trends

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Market Challenges

3.5 Market Opportunities

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Market Share Analysis

4.2 Share of Key Developments and Strategies

4.3 Collaboration Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Licencing Agreement

4.4 Business Expansions

4.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.6 Product Launches

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Patent Landscape

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

7 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Mode of Delivery

7.1 Overview

7.2 Web Based Delivery Model

7.3 Cloud Based Delivery Model

7.4 On-Premise Delivery Model

8 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Integrated Clinical Decision Support Systems

8.2.1 Integrated CDSS with EHR

8.2.2 Integrated EHR with CDSS & CPOE Systems

8.2.3 Integrated CDSS with CPOE

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Standalone Clinical Decision Support Systems

9 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Model

9.1 Overview

9.2 Knowledge Based Clinical Decision Support Systems

9.3 Non-Knowledge-Based Clinical Decision Support Systems

10 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By User Interactivity

10.1 Overview

10.2 Active Clinical Decision Support Systems

10.3 Passive Clinical Decision Support Systems

11 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Application

11.1 Drug Allergy Alerts

11.2 Drug-Drug Interaction

11.3 Drug Dosing Support

11.4 Clinical Reminders

11.5 Clinical Guidelines

11.6 Others

12 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Geography

12.1 Global CDSS Market Potential by Region

12.2 Overview

12.3 North America

12.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

12.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.7 Latin America

12.8 Rest of the World



13 Company Profiles



Aetna Inc.

Alcidion Group Ltd

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

eClinicalWorks, LLC

ELSEVIER B.V

Enli Health Intelligence Corporation

Epics Systems Corporation

First Data Bank

GE Healthcare

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

Inferscence Inc. Medical Information Technology, Incorporated (MEDITECH)

McKesson Corporation

Medecision Inc.

Medhost Inc

National Decision Support Company

Oncology Analytics Inc

Persivia

Philips Healthcare

Premier Inc.

Quadramed Corporation

The Advisory Board Company

VisualDx

Wolter Kluwers

Zynx Health

