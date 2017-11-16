Infectious Disease Immunoassays Markets, 2021

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "World Market for Infectious Disease Immunoassays" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The World Market for Infectious Disease Immunoassays, provides important business planning data for companies in the immunoassay market, investing in the field, or considering expansion.
A key area of immunoassay testing is in detecting infectious diseases. The infectious disease immunoassay market is large because of the many different infectious agents affecting the population. Common infectious disease immunoassays performed in central laboratories are typically categorized into groups such as hepatitis, retroviral testing, sexually transmitted diseases, TORCH, and other infectious diseases. Infectious disease immunoassays are used in point-of-care setting or when rapid testing is needed. Immunoassays are also used to screen blood and blood products in order to prevent transfusion-transmitted infections.
Some infectious disease immunoassays are being replaced with molecular assays. For example, most chlamydia and gonorrhea testing in developed countries is performed with molecular diagnostic assays rather than with immunoassays. A major driving factor in this conversion to molecular testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea was the increased sensitivity of these molecular tests compared to traditional immunoassays, and especially compared to traditional rapid tests such as lateral flow-based assays.
However, many improvements have been made with immunoassays to improve the technical performance of these assays, including better sensitivity. Innovations in immunoassay technology and platforms have been discussed in Chapter 4, and many companies developing these new, innovative platforms are profiled in this report.
Immunoassays for many infectious diseases are a mature market. Tests have been available for many of these agents for years or decades. Growth in this market will primarily be fueled by the identification of new infectious agents for which testing may be needed, and by growth of diagnostic testing in developing countries where infectious diseases are a major problem.
Diseases such as HIV, HBV, and HCV infection are major problems worldwide, and growth of the IVD market in developing countries is fueling growth in the overall infectious disease immunoassay market. In addition, developing countries also need tests for other diseases (such as malaria and others) that are not common in the United States or Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Scope And Methodology
- Future Prospects In The Infectious Disease Immunoassay Market
2: Introduction
- History And Future Of Immunoassays
- Point Of View
- Elisa
- Radioimmunoassays
- Overview - Instrument Platforms
- Automation
- Platform Innovations - Miniaturization, Microfluidics and Multiplexed Assays
- Specimen Types
- Blood
- Urine
- Saliva
- Rapid And Point-Of-Care Testing
- POC Testing in Hospitals
- Physician's Office Laboratories and Clinics
- Retail Clinics
- Other Professional POC Testing
- Self-Testing
- Immunoassay Market - Market Drivers And Changes
- Emerging International Markets
- Outlook For Immunoassays
3: Infectious Disease Immunoassays Market Analysis
- Infectious Disease
- Hepatitis
- Retroviral
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- TORCH
- Other Infectious Diseases -Immunoassays in Central Laboratories
- Rapid and POC Testing
- Blood Testing
- Lab-Based Infectious Disease Immunoassay Market By Disease
- Point Of Care/Rapid Test Immunoassays
- Market By Country - Lab-Based
- Market by Country Point of Care
4. Company Profiles
