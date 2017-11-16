Infectious Disease Immunoassays Markets, 2021

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Market for Infectious Disease Immunoassays, provides important business planning data for companies in the immunoassay market, investing in the field, or considering expansion.

A key area of immunoassay testing is in detecting infectious diseases. The infectious disease immunoassay market is large because of the many different infectious agents affecting the population. Common infectious disease immunoassays performed in central laboratories are typically categorized into groups such as hepatitis, retroviral testing, sexually transmitted diseases, TORCH, and other infectious diseases. Infectious disease immunoassays are used in point-of-care setting or when rapid testing is needed. Immunoassays are also used to screen blood and blood products in order to prevent transfusion-transmitted infections.

Some infectious disease immunoassays are being replaced with molecular assays. For example, most chlamydia and gonorrhea testing in developed countries is performed with molecular diagnostic assays rather than with immunoassays. A major driving factor in this conversion to molecular testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea was the increased sensitivity of these molecular tests compared to traditional immunoassays, and especially compared to traditional rapid tests such as lateral flow-based assays.

However, many improvements have been made with immunoassays to improve the technical performance of these assays, including better sensitivity. Innovations in immunoassay technology and platforms have been discussed in Chapter 4, and many companies developing these new, innovative platforms are profiled in this report.

Immunoassays for many infectious diseases are a mature market. Tests have been available for many of these agents for years or decades. Growth in this market will primarily be fueled by the identification of new infectious agents for which testing may be needed, and by growth of diagnostic testing in developing countries where infectious diseases are a major problem.

Diseases such as HIV, HBV, and HCV infection are major problems worldwide, and growth of the IVD market in developing countries is fueling growth in the overall infectious disease immunoassay market. In addition, developing countries also need tests for other diseases (such as malaria and others) that are not common in the United States or Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary

Overview

Scope And Methodology

Future Prospects In The Infectious Disease Immunoassay Market

2: Introduction

History And Future Of Immunoassays

Point Of View

Elisa

Radioimmunoassays

Overview - Instrument Platforms

Automation

Platform Innovations - Miniaturization, Microfluidics and Multiplexed Assays

Specimen Types

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Rapid And Point-Of-Care Testing

POC Testing in Hospitals

Physician's Office Laboratories and Clinics

Retail Clinics

Other Professional POC Testing

Self-Testing

Immunoassay Market - Market Drivers And Changes

Emerging International Markets

Outlook For Immunoassays

3: Infectious Disease Immunoassays Market Analysis

Infectious Disease

Hepatitis

Retroviral

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

TORCH

Other Infectious Diseases -Immunoassays in Central Laboratories

Rapid and POC Testing

Blood Testing

Lab-Based Infectious Disease Immunoassay Market By Disease

Point Of Care/Rapid Test Immunoassays

Market By Country - Lab-Based

Market by Country Point of Care

4. Company Profiles

Accubiotech Co, Ltd.

Alere Inc

Arkray, Inc

Arlington Scientific, Inc.

Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd

Beckman Coulter , Inc

, Inc Becton Dickinson (Bd)

(Bd) Biokit S.A.

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Bioscan Screening Systems, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Diasource Immunoassays Sa

Erba Diagnostics, Inc.

Grifols International S.A.

Hema Diagnostic Systems, Llc

Labsystems Diagnostics Oy

Luminex Corporation

Medix Biochemica

Medmira, Inc

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Novatec Immunodiagnostica Gmbh

Oncimmune Holdings Plc.

Operon

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Response Biomedical Corp

Savyon Diagnostics Ltd.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Standard Diagnostics, Inc.

Teco Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Trinity Biotech Plc

