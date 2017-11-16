World Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2017 - Insufficient Demonstrated Clinical Utility to Slow Adoption by Oncologists

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The term liquid biopsy encompasses various diagnostic methods that use liquid, non-tissue specimens to provide information that can aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of cancer. Currently, tissue biopsies, along with imaging techniques, are the standard methods used in the diagnosis of solid cancers, but despite their widespread use, they have many limitations that open the door for other diagnostic technologies in oncology clinical settings.

The Worldwide Market for Liquid Biopsy contains markets for the following:

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market



Colorectal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market



Ovarian Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market



Pancreatic Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Other Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Top Ten Companies in the Market:



The currently available liquid biopsy technologies employ the analysis of various types of analytes, including circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), extracellular vesicles, proteins, miRNA and mRNA. Among them, ctDNA and CTCs have been the most explored technologies for commercial applications up to the present time.



Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) encompasses the small fragments of DNA that are believed to originate from the natural and abnormal necrosis and apoptosis processes that tumor cells undergo regularly. ctDNA fragments have the advantage of being available from different types of specimens, including urine, plasma, blood, and cerebrospinal fluid, but are rare and have a short half-life in the bloodstream, which makes their isolation and identification highly challenging.



Since many cancer patients shed only very small DNA fragments into the bloodstream, ctDNA-based diagnostic technologies need to be highly sensitive in order to detect such rare events. Furthermore, ctDNA cannot provide information about protein expression, and the analysis of RNA is also difficult and limited using ctDNA. ctDNA may also result from tumor cells killed by therapeutic drugs, and does not capture information about the residual cancer that may not respond to the particular therapy or has become resistant to it.



Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are cancer cells that are believed to detach from primary or secondary tumors and enter the bloodstream, traveling to distant organs, initiating the process of metastasis, and forming new tumors. Similarly to ctDNA, CTC-based tests could offer significant advantages compared to tissue biopsies, as they may be able to capture the heterogeneity of tumors and their genetic evolution during the disease progression and therapy.



Compared to ctDNA, CTCs have a longer half-life in blood, and the analysis of viable cells could provide information about protein expression, such as PD-L1 or ER, which is not possible with ctDNA. Also, since CTCs contain intact genomic material from tumors, their analysis can reveal additional information about the biology of cancer and metastasis that is not possible to obtain from ctDNA.



This report segments market by type of cancer and corresponding regional market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Industry Structure

Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues And Forecast

2. Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Introduction

Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Circulating Free DNA

Advantages And Limitations Of Ctdna In Liquid Biopsy

Current Ctdna-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Biodesix

Epigenomics

Foundation Medicine

Genomic Health

Guardant Health

Myriad Genetics

Pathway Genomics

Personal Genome Diagnostics

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex-Inostics

Trovagene

Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs) Liquid Biopsy

Challenges In The Development Of Ctcs-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Ctcs-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Biocept

Cynvenio Biosystems

Epic Sciences

GILUPI

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

QIAGEN

Extracellular Vesicles And Other Liquid Biopsy

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Tests Based On Extracellular Vesicles

Biodesix

Exosome Diagnostics

Gensignia

Hologic

MDxHealth

OncoCyte

QIAGEN

Vermillion

VolitionRx

3. Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis

Introduction

Tiers Of Competition

Competitive Factors

Significant Market Trends

Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice

Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer and Life Expectancy to Increase Testing Volumes

New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Augment Market Revenues

Decreasing Cost of Genetic Testing to Increase Utilization of Liquid Biopsy Tests

Regulatory Hurdles to Limit Market Growth

Limitations in Third-party Payer Coverage to Restrict Test Utilization and Market Growth

Insufficient Demonstrated Clinical Utility to Slow Adoption by Oncologists

Challenges in the Integration of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice to Limit Market Growth

4. Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis

