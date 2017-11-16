Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2017-2021 - Rising Security Demands for Public Financial Safety

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Rise in financial frauds have increased the demand for solutions that help prevent the fraudulent activities. The report focuses on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) software which helps financial institutions combat money laundering activities by monitoring financial transactions of individuals and helping detect and prevent such transactions.
Financial institutions have become promising beneficiaries of anti-money laundering software making it an indispensable tool to ensure public financial safety.
The global anti-money laundering software market has shown a significant growth in past couple of years as the institutions are compelled to comply with international regulatory bodies. This growth can be highly attributed to the rising security demands for public financial safety.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Report Scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Research Methodology
2 Market Dynamics
2.1 Market Drivers
2.2 Market Opportunities
2.3 Market Restraints
3 Competitive Insights
3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies (2015-2017)
3.1.1 New Product Launches, Developments and Expansions
3.1.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Contracts
3.1.3 Business Expansions and Certifications
3.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.1.5 Others
3.2 Industry Attractiveness
3.3 Market Share Analysis
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Regulations, Consortiums, Certifications and Standards
4.3 Supply/Value Chain System
5 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, Analysis And Forecast, 2017-2021
5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market
5.2 Market Overview
6 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market by Software Type
6.1 Transaction Monitoring System
6.2 Currency Transaction Monitoring System
6.3 Customer Identity Management Systems
6.4 Compliance Management Software
6.5 Others (Sanction Screening, Case Management, Among others)
7 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By Development Type
7.1 On Premise
7.2 Cloud
8 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By Region
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 APAC
8.4 RoW (Mea and Latin America)
9 Company Profiles
- ACI Worldwide
- AML Partners
- Accuity
- BAE Systems
- Experian PLC
- Fiserv Inc
- Global Radar
- Inetco Systems Limited
- Infrasoft Technologies Limited
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- NICE Actimize
- Oracle Corporation
- Route Trading
- Safe Banking Systems
- Targens
