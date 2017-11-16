Global Precision Farming Market to 2025 - Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations & Key Developments

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increasing environmental concerns and shift toward sustainable agriculture

Penetration and expansion of mobile technologies and broadband usage

Recent Technological Developments in Precision Farming

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Precision Farming Market, By Technology



Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Sensor-Based

Map-Based

Guidance System

Geographical Information System (GIS)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Remote Sensing

Satellite Sensing

Handheld

5 Precision Farming Market, By Application



Crop Scouting

Irrigation Management

Yield Monitoring

Off-Farm Field Monitoring

On-Farm Yield Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Field Mapping

Drainage Mapping

Boundary Mapping

Farm Labor Management

Inventory Management

Financial Management

6 Precision Farming Market, By Component



Software

Cloud-Based

Local/Web-Based

Hardware Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Water Sensors

Yield Monitors

Climate Sensors

Soil Sensors

Moisture Sensors

Nutrient Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Automation & Control System

GPS/GNSS System

Flow and Application Control Devices

Guidance & Steering

Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers

Display

Drones/UAV

Services

Connectivity Services

System Integration and Consulting

Assisted Professional Services

Climate Information Services

Supply Chain Management Services

Managed Services

Data Services

Farm Operation Services

Analytics Services

Maintenance and Support Services



7 Precision Farming Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



Mergers & Acquisitions South Africa

Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements Others

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

9 Leading Companies



Raven Industries

SST Development Group, Inc.

AGCO Corporation

Cropmetrics LLC

Precision Planting, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Dickey-John Corporation

Deere & Company

Yara International

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

BASF

AG Leader Technology

Monsanto Company

Lindsay Corporation

Teejet Technologies

Dupont Pioneer

Agjunction, Inc.

