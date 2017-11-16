Global Precision Farming Market to 2025 - Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations & Key Developments

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Precision Farming Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Precision Farming Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing environmental concerns and shift toward sustainable agriculture and penetration and expansion of mobile technologies and broadband usage.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Increasing environmental concerns and shift toward sustainable agriculture
- Penetration and expansion of mobile technologies and broadband usage
- Recent Technological Developments in Precision Farming
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Precision Farming Market, By Technology
- Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
- Sensor-Based
- Map-Based
- Guidance System
- Geographical Information System (GIS)
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Remote Sensing
- Satellite Sensing
- Handheld
5 Precision Farming Market, By Application
- Crop Scouting
- Irrigation Management
- Yield Monitoring
- Off-Farm Field Monitoring
- On-Farm Yield Monitoring
- Weather Tracking & Forecasting
- Field Mapping
- Drainage Mapping
- Boundary Mapping
- Farm Labor Management
- Inventory Management
- Financial Management
6 Precision Farming Market, By Component
- Software
- Cloud-Based
- Local/Web-Based
- Hardware Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)
- Sensing and Monitoring Devices
- Water Sensors
- Yield Monitors
- Climate Sensors
- Soil Sensors
- Moisture Sensors
- Nutrient Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Automation & Control System
- GPS/GNSS System
- Flow and Application Control Devices
- Guidance & Steering
- Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers
- Display
- Drones/UAV
- Services
- Connectivity Services
- System Integration and Consulting
- Assisted Professional Services
- Climate Information Services
- Supply Chain Management Services
- Managed Services
- Data Services
- Farm Operation Services
- Analytics Services
- Maintenance and Support Services
7 Precision Farming Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
- Mergers & Acquisitions South Africa
- Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements Others
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Raven Industries
- SST Development Group, Inc.
- AGCO Corporation
- Cropmetrics LLC
- Precision Planting, Inc.
- Trimble, Inc.
- Dickey-John Corporation
- Deere & Company
- Yara International
- Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
- BASF
- AG Leader Technology
- Monsanto Company
- Lindsay Corporation
- Teejet Technologies
- Dupont Pioneer
- Agjunction, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l52bfh/global_precision
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716