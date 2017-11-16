High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market, 2023 - Growing CMOS (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) Market

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global HPAPI market is poised to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $27,293.4 million by 2023
HPAPI market is mainly classified by customer base, by business type, by molecule type and Applications. The global HPAPI market is broadly classified as Innovative HPAPI and Generic HPAPI based on customer base. Based on business type, the market is classified into Captive HPAPI & Merchant HPAPI. HPAPI market is segmented on the basis of molecule type as Synthetic HPAPI and Biotech HPAPI. HPAPI market application segment is classified into Oncology, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Hormonal, Glaucoma, Infectious, metabolic, Inflammation and other therapeutic applications.
Among Innovative & generic HPAPI, Innovative HPAPI occupies the major share during 2016 and generic HPAPIs expected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2016 to 2023. Among business type, Captive HPAPI occupies the major share during 2016 and Merchant HPAPI is expected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2016 to 2023. Among molecule type, Synthetic HPAPI occupied the major share during 2016 and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2016 to 2023 to reach $17,434.4 million by 2023. Among Application segment, Oncology commanded the larger revenue in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR from 2016 to 2023.
Increasing incidence of chronic and age-related diseases, rapid growth in oncology market, growing demand for Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC), technological advancements in HPAPI market, growing CMOs are some of the factors which are driving the market. Requirement of large investments, stringent safety and handling specifications associated with production of HPAPI, stringent regulations are the factors hindering the market.
North America accounted for the highest market share in 2016 and followed by Europe. However, Asian countries especially China and India are the fastest growing regions with its growing demand for HPAPIs. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with a highest CAGR from 2016 to 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
4 HPAPI Global Market, by Customer Base
5 HPAPI Global Market, by Business Type
6 HPAPI Global Market, by Molecule Type
7 HPAPI Global Market, by Applications
8 Regional Market Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Major Companies
