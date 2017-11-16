sprite-preloader
WKN: A0BK80 ISIN: US00484M1062 
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. - ACOR

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.("Acorda" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACOR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Acorda and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 15, 2017, Acorda disclosed the deaths of several patients in the Company's final-stage studies of tozadenant, a treatment for Parkinson's disease. Acorda advised investors that it had paused new enrollment in the drug's long-term safety studies, pending further discussion with the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On this news, Acorda's share price fell $11.20, or 39.72%, to close at $17.00 on November 15, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

