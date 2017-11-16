SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. - ACOR

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.("Acorda" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACOR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Acorda and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 15, 2017, Acorda disclosed the deaths of several patients in the Company's final-stage studies of tozadenant, a treatment for Parkinson's disease. Acorda advised investors that it had paused new enrollment in the drug's long-term safety studies, pending further discussion with the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On this news, Acorda's share price fell $11.20, or 39.72%, to close at $17.00 on November 15, 2017.

