

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has ticked lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering more than 45 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,400-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative following uninspired economic news, concerns over tax reform and a fall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the insurance stocks, oil companies and properties.



For the day, the index fell 27.02 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 3,402.52 after trading between 3,396.38 and 3,423.75.



Among the actives, China Life plummeted 3.81 percent, while Ping An Insurance plunged 3.83 percent, PetroChina tumbled 2.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical dropped 1.98 percent, China Vanke lost 0.21 percent, Gemdale added 0.36 percent, Bank of China shed 0.26 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday and stayed there throughout the session, extending recent losses.



The Dow shed 139.16 points or 0.59 percent to 23,271.28, while the NASDAQ lost 31.66 points or 0.47 percent to 6,706.21 and the S&P 500 fell 14.25 points or 0.55 percent to 2,564.62.



The weakness followed a fall by stocks overseas amid concerns for the global economy. Uncertainty about Republican lawmakers' ability to pass tax reform legislation also weighed on the markets.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a modest increase in retail sales in October. Also, the Labor Department reported an uptick in U.S. consumer prices in October. And growth in New York manufacturing activity slowed more than anticipated in November, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



Crude oil futures fell Wednesday after government data showed a modest build in U.S. oil stockpiles. WTI light sweet crude oil fell 37 cents or 0.7 percent to $55.33/bbl on Nymex, a two-week low.



