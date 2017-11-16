Mazda6 sedan exterior (North American specifications)

Mazda6 sedan interior (North American specifications)





HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 16, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced today it will unveil a thoroughly re-engineered and refined Mazda6 sedan (known as Mazda Atenza in Japan) at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The company will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. (local time) on Nov. 29, the first of two press days. The show is open to the public from December 1-10.The Mazda6 is the flagship of Mazda's passenger car lineup. The development team's goal for this round of updates, the third since the model was fully redesigned in 2012, was to enhance the daily lives of people who love cars, incorporating premium details and new engineering concepts and technologies based on Mazda's human-centered design philosophy.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda6SedanExterior111617.jpgMazda6 sedan exterior (North American specifications)http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda6SedanInterior111617.jpgMazda6 sedan interior (North American specifications)The powertrain lineup adopts new technologies, including a cylinder deactivation system for the SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter gasoline engine, to offer superior fuel efficiency and a performance feel crafted to match human sensibilities. In addition, the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T direct-injection turbocharged gasoline engine that debuted in the Mazda CX-9 crossover SUV has been added to the engine lineup in North America and some other markets. Producing torque on par with 4-liter V8, this engine offers an effortless performance feel that is equal parts composure and excitement.The concept behind the styling improvements is "Mature Elegance," and the design team worked to raise the quality feel of both the interior and exterior, resulting in a look of greater maturity and composure. A new high-grade interior features Japanese Sen Wood, often used in traditional Japanese instruments and furniture, and other exclusive trim elements for an enhanced premium feel that is authentic to the brand. Overall the design is more distinctive, premium, beautiful and dignified, as befits the flagship of Mazda's passenger car lineup.The updated Mazda6 offers a wider range of advanced i-ACTIVSENSE safety technologies which help the driver identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury. Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) can now bring the car to a standing stop and take off again when the car in front moves away, and the model also adopts Mazda's latest 360 degrees View Monitor. In combination with previously introduced safety features, these technologies allow drivers to enjoy superior safety and worry-free driving under an even wider variety of conditions.The highly acclaimed VISION COUPE design concept, which the company recently unveiled at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, and the updated Mazda CX-5, which adopts the same SKYACTIV-G 2.5 with cylinder deactivation as the new Mazda6, will both make their North American debut at the L.A. Auto Show.In line with its "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030" long-term vision for technology development, Mazda aims to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile - driving pleasure - to inspire people, enrich society and help bring about a beautiful earth. By offering an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving, the company hopes to enrich lives and build a strong bond with customers.To follow the livestream unveiling of the new Mazda6, please visit: https://insidemazda.mazdausa.com/new-mazda6 (Online from November 29 (PST))List of exhibits at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Showhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_2017LosAngelesAutoShow.jpgAbout MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.