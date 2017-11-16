Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest market analysis study on the automotive industry. The client, a renowned automotive components manufacturer, wanted to understand the prevailing technologies and leverage the use of relatively new technologies to go on par with the current landscape. The client wanted to understand their brand value and enhance current product positioning strategy in the automotive components manufacturing space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005329/en/

Market Analysis Helps a Leading Automotive Components Manufacturer Enhance their Brand Positioning (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market analysis experts at Infiniti, "The automotive industry is facing relentless pressure to improve their returns on capital. Therefore, leading automotive components manufacturers are adopting market analysis to enhance their brand positioning strategy."

Globally, the automotive industry is in a better shape than it was a few years ago. The global auto component market is highly diversified. The industry is transforming, and the key companies are facing troubles in effectively harnessing their limited capital resources to navigate through the current wave of technological innovations. Several players in the automotive components industry are relying on market analysis to manage the rising costs and understand the after-market scenario.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to benchmark and monitor the progress and make further informed decisions. The client was also able to forecast the sales volume and the life-span of the products and analyze distribution strategies, advertising plans, and media placement.

This market analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain actionable insights into the target audience's wants and needs

Identify potential opportunities in the automotive sector and minimize risks

To know more, request a free proposal

This market analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the competitor's products, marketing activities, and brand positioning strategy

Positioning the products based on the demographics and psychographics

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete market analysis study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/automotive-components-market-analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005329/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us