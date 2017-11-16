CREALOGIX, one of the leading Fintech companies in Switzerland, today announced the expansion of its business activities in the Asia Pacific region with specifically tailored solutions. Pascal Wengi, Managing Director Asia Pacific (APAC), leads the headquarter in Singapore. He is responsible for the long-term strategic development of the Fintech Top 100 company in the region.

With the expansion, CREALOGIX will cooperate with established local partners, such as Cognizant, one of the leading providers of business and technology services worldwide. In addition to regional retail banks and rising financial services providers, the independent Swiss software house also supports European private banks in the implementation of software solutions specifically for the Asian market. "Compared to Europe, digitisation is more advanced in Asia. The financial centres in particular are looking to introduce the right state-of-the-art front-end solutions for bank advisors and customers. On the other hand, in Southeast Asia, banks are faced with the enormous challenge of reaching potential rural customers", explains Wengi.

Focus on CREALOGIX Financial Advisory and CREALOGIX Branch in a Mobile

With the "CREALOGIX Financial Advisory" solution, Client Relationship Managers can cover all the services they need as part of their customer consulting services from a single source. Especially in Private Banking and Wealth Management, this central overview enables the consultant to meet the high expectations of digitally savvy Asian customers in their banking business. "CREALOGIX Branch in a Mobile" offers financial institutions to build mobile branches. This is an advantage especially in the rural South-East Asian region with their limited access to banking services. The entire process from onboarding to financial advice saves resources as it can be managed via a smartphone or tablet without the need for a physical branch office.

Pascal Wengi has been with CREALOGIX for the past three years at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. He was responsible for the integration of digital banking solutions in various core banking systems in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia /Pacific region. Wengi has more than 15 years of expertise in various project management positions in Europe and Asia and was involved in the development of the first Swiss online trading platform.

