

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop (DUSCF.PK) reported that its consolidated profit for the first nine months of 2017 increased by more than 18% to EUR85.2 million from EUR72.2 million last year. Earnings per share were up 11% to EUR1.49 from EUR1.34 last year.



EPRA earnings, i.e. operating earnings adjusted for valuation effects, rose considerably from EUR1.66 to EUR1.79 per share, which corresponded to an increase of 8%. Funds from operations (FFO) grew accordingly from EUR1.74 per share to EUR1.88 per share. In absolute terms, FFO stood at EUR107.6 million, which is up almost 15% on the same period in the previous year.



Revenue rose by nearly 6% to EUR161.0 million. Net operating income (NOI) also improved by 6% to EUR144.4 million, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbed by around 7% to EUR140.2 million.



Deutsche EuroShop is standing by its previous guidance for financial year 2017, and expects revenue of between EUR216 million and EUR220 million ;earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between EUR187 million and EUR191 million; earnings before taxes (EBT) excluding measurement gains / losses of between EUR145 million and EUR148 million; funds from operations (FFO) of between EUR140 million and EUR143 million or between EUR2.42 and EUR2.46 per share



The company said it continues to envisage a five cent increase in the dividend to EUR1.45 per share for 2017.



