

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is advancing on Thursday, snapping a six-day losing streak, with investors shrugging off the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 115.87 points or 0.53 percent to 22,144.19, after falling to a low of 21,972.34 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.3 percent, Canon is up 0.6 percent, and Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 1 percent, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent. SoftBank is rising 1 percent and Fast Retailing is adding more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.3 percent, while Honda is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 1 percent after crude oil prices fell to a two-week low overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Steel Works is rising 8 percent, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is gaining almost 5 percent and Sojitz Corp. is higher by almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Kobe Steel, Sumco Corp. and Chiyoda Corp. are down more than 3 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will provide third-quarter figures for housing loans today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Wednesday as uncertainty about Republican lawmakers' ability to come together and pass tax reform legislation weighed on the markets. Traders were also digesting the latest batch of U.S. economic news, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a modest increase in retail sales in the month of October.



The Dow ended the day down by 138.19 points or 0.6 percent at 23,271.28. the Nasdaq dropped 31.66 points to 6,706.21 and the S&P 500 fell 14.25 points or 0.6 percent to 2,563.62.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index has fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures fell Wednesday, but steadied after government data showed a more modest build in U.S. oil stockpiles. WTI crude for December delivery declined $0.37 or 0.7 percent to settle at $55.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest in two weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX