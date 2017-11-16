

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - In response to media speculation, Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) confirmed that it is not currently engaged in discussions with, and has not received a current proposal from, Harbour Energy regarding a change of control transaction for Santos.



On 14 August 2017 Santos received a confidential, non-binding conditional and indicative proposal from Harbour Energy to acquire all the shares in Santos by way of a scheme of arrangement. The indicative price was A$4.55 per share. The Board rejected the approach on the basis that the indicative price was inadequate and the sources of funds were uncertain.



Harbour Energy, run by former Shell executive Linda Cook, is a joint venture between embattled commodity trader Noble Group Ltd. and resources investment house EIG Global Partners.



Reports said that the Harbour Energy Ltd. group is preparing to make another cash offer of about A$5.30 a share within weeks.



