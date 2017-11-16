Jereh Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Asawer Oil & Gas and Demonstrates Integrated Solutions at ADIPEC 2017

ABU DHABI, U.A.E, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jereh Group (SZ:002353), a global player in oil and gas, power and environment industry, is demonstrating the integrated solutions that cover the industry chain from exploration, production, storage and transportation to distribution at the 20th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), starting from November 13 to November 16.A strategic cooperation agreement with Asawer Oil & Gas Co.wassigned at Jereh booth on November 14.

With the growth of global energy demands, the oil and gas industry is undergoing profound changes and organizations are investing to ensurethe sustainable andlong-term growth. Integrated and efficient solutions covering investment and financing, turnkey engineering, technical services as well as equipment while reducing costs is an urgent need under the theme "Forging Ties, Driving Growth".

The solutions Jereh demonstrated in ADIPEC cover well exploration and production, natural gas treatment, refinery, LNG, gas-fired power generation, as well as oilfield sludge treatment and waste water treatment. Jereh showed how it delivers the difference for the Middle East customers. For example, in Saudi Arabia,we innovatively combined the function of cementing and batch mixing, considering the water shortage and high temperature in desert environment,helping companies improve their productivity. For the engineering projects, Jereh can provide investment and financing, design, procurement, in-house manufacturing, and commissioning services in the form of complete packages or individual services for the industry of oil and gas, power and environmental management.

The reliable quality control, manufacturing capabilityand customized design have earned Jereh a good reputation in Turkey, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia. "We combine local facilities, manpower, and partners to deliver excellence to more than 60 countries across six continents. We aresure that the path to success lies in adopting a collaborative business model. The cooperation with Asawer Oil & Gas Co., is an example. Jereh will support the development of Sudan with integrated solutions in the field of Oil & Gas EPCC, gas processing, pipelines & storage facilities, petrochemical, power plants, and infrastructure in Upstream, Midstream and Downstream," said Weibin Li, SVP of Jereh Group.

"With years of experience around the world, we know well what customers need. We are confident about market opportunities and will help maximize the output of investment with our integrated solutions," Weibin said.

About Jereh

Jereh is a global group specializing in oil & gas, power, and environmental management. Leveraging the resources and capabilities of equipment manufacturing, technology services, turn-key engineering as well as investment and operation, we offer integrated solutions in a flexible, efficient way to help resolve the issues and challenges that they face.

For more information,please visitwww.jereh.com.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/604996/Jereh_cooperation_with_Asawer_Oil_and_Gas.jpg