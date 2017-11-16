

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday in cautious trades, shrugging off the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Some of the markets have snapped recent losing streaks and are modestly higher.



The Australian market is modestly higher after opening lower for the fifth straight session. Weakness in mining stocks was offset by gains in oil stocks following takeover news surrounding Santos. Investors also digested data showing a decline in Australia's unemployment rate in October.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is up 10.00 points or 0.17 percent to 5,944.20, off a low of 5,916.10 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 10.90 points or 0.18 percent to 6,023.20.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is declining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.4 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.6 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is rising 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up 0.2 percent despite crude oil prices falling to two-week lows overnight.



Shares of Santos are rising almost 12 percent after the oil and gas giant confirmed it recently rejected a takeover offer worth almost $9.5 billion from U.S. investor Harbour Energy, though the investor is reportedly planning to make a higher offer.



The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is adding 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.2 percent.



Westpac's New Zealand subsidiary has been told by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase the amount of capital it holds after the bank failed to comply with local governance standards. Shares of Westpac are down 0.4 percent.



Commonwealth Bank Chairman Catherine Livingstone said that the search for a replacement for CEO Ian Narev, who is scheduled to leave by June 30, is 'well advanced'. Shares of Commonwealth Bank are adding 0.2 percent.



Ten Network Holdings has applied to be delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange following its sale to U.S. network CBS. Shares of the free-to-air broadcaster are untraded.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent in October. That beat forecasts for 5.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The Australian economy added 3,700 jobs in October, well shy of the forecast for 18,800 following the addition of 19,800 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7590, up from US$0.7583 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and is advancing, snapping a six-day losing streak, with investors shrugging off the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 115.87 points or 0.53 percent to 22,144.19, after falling to a low of 21,972.34 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.3 percent, Canon is up 0.6 percent, and Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 1 percent, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent. SoftBank is rising 1 percent and Fast Retailing is adding more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.3 percent, while Honda is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 1 percent after crude oil prices fell to a two-week low overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Steel Works is rising 8 percent, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is gaining almost 5 percent and Sojitz Corp. is higher by almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Kobe Steel, Sumco Corp. and Chiyoda Corp. are down more than 3 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will provide third-quarter figures for housing loans today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai and Singapore are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Wednesday as uncertainty about Republican lawmakers' ability to come together and pass tax reform legislation weighed on the markets. Traders were also digesting the latest batch of U.S. economic news, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a modest increase in retail sales in the month of October.



The Dow ended the day down by 138.19 points or 0.6 percent at 23,271.28, the Nasdaq dropped 31.66 points to 6,706.21 and the S&P 500 fell 14.25 points or 0.6 percent to 2,563.62.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index has fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures fell Wednesday, but steadied after government data showed a more modest build in U.S. oil stockpiles. WTI crude for December delivery declined $0.37 or 0.7 percent to settle at $55.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest in two weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX