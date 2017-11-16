Blockchain Music Platform VOISE Joins Ethereum Enterprise Alliance

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Blockchain music startup VOISE is the latest member of the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA), the largest open source blockchain alliance in the world. With direct access to some of the most talented Ethereum professionals within a network of Fortune 500 alumni, the VOISE mission to decentralize music is set to benefit from expert advice and networking.

Less than a month after launching its much-anticipated platform, decentralized music pioneer Voise has now joined the prestigious Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA) as a full member.

The EEA membership now places Voise in the same standing with some of the most reputable global companies in a diverse range of fields such as management consulting, the energy industry, academia and blockchain and financial technology. This relationship will enable the startup to network and engage directly with the likes of Bancor, Credit Suisse, British Petroleum, Deloitte, Intel, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters and many more.

This latest development will be seen as a crucial step in gaining recognition and wider influence for the Swiss-based startup, with EEA being a valuable partnership opportunity through its endeavour in developing decentralized solutions for enterprises. With the company's pioneering efforts in eliminating middle parties in the global music streaming industry, EEA and Voise will now be able to synergize expertise towards a common advancement of the Ethereum protocol.

Disrupting the global online music industry

Musicians and labels everywhere are retreating from conventional album sales, looking instead to online avenues where more than 110 million customers are already paying for their music. However, independent artists in particular, continue to struggle with the high costs of distributions, as major centralized platforms charge them between 15% to 40% of revenue generated from paid downloads*. Streaming services take even larger cuts, compounding the problem of an unfair model of revenue distribution that shortchanges artists.

This is where Voise comes in. Building on previous attempts at developing complex blockchain-based and decentralized platforms, the Voise solution focuses on simplicity. It will be easy to use for mainstream users, allowing both crypto and fiat payments to cater to crypto users and average music listeners, with options to deposit and withdraw to their wallets either in Voise tokens or ETH.

From the homepage, users can directly access popular music, top downloads or find new music from a thematic search engine categorized by favorite artists or genres. They can also access Radio DAO to discover the latest top performers and get first-hand updates on Voise developments.

Music artists themselves can easily upload songs and albums at a price of their own choosing while leveraging a rich profile section to gather new fans. The platform also supports free-of-cost models that allow artists to earn from donations instead.

Rapid developments on the Voise platform

From conceptual idea to a working alpha product, Voise has made solid progress on development and delivery, with an eye firmly trained on its founding objective to deliver an artist-focused, truly decentralized platform by replacing commission-heavy business models. It believes that all revenue from music content should remain with its creators - the music artists who prop up the entire industry.

Its development roadmap has also been updated to reflect new partnerships and soon-to-be-available platform features including an artist verification system and search engine. Prepared to keep up with industry relevance, Voise also intends to create a South Korean music community to attract investment from an emerging market with global aspirations.

With endorsements from Grammy-nominated Carolyn Malachi and DJ sensation Jinco, Voise has also firmed up its business viability with partnerships with prestigious companies including MicroMoney and Coinomi.

These developments have resulted in bullish sentiment for its institutionalized VOISE tokens, as evidenced by its growing market capitalization on CoinMarketCap. Already recognized for their intrinsic value, VOISE tokens are recording steady trading volumes thanks to successful listings on many leading cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-z, CoinExchange and LiveCoin.

About Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) is the world's largest open-source blockchain initiative and offers the most industry-focused, member-driven Working Groups. It is an industry-supported, not-for-profit established to build, promote, and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. EEA is helping to evolve Ethereum into an enterprise-grade technology, providing research and development in a range of areas, including privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. EEA's membership represents a wide variety of business sectors from every region of the world, including technology, banking, government, healthcare, energy, pharmaceuticals, marketing, and insurance, as well as a number of fast-growing Ethereum startups.

Learn more about the EEA at: https://entethalliance.org

About VOISE

VOISE is a blockchain-based content distribution and monetization platform for the music industry. It introduces the multibillion-dollar global music industry to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Trade VOISE with BTC at: https://www.coinexchange.io/market/VOISE/BTC

Learn more about VOISE at: https://voise.com

VOISE on Telegram: http://t.me/voiseit

Join VOISE Slack channel: https://voise.herokuapp.com

VOISE on BitcoinTalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1846376.0

VOISE Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/voiseit

Media Contact

Contact Name: Isaac Rodriguez

Contact Email: isaac@voise.it

Location: Barcelona, Spain

VOISE is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

SOURCE: VOISE