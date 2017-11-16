Huawei Cloud Ranked Top in China's e-Government Cloud Market

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IDC released an IDC MarketScape evaluation report on Chinese e-Government cloud market and vendors. Huawei Cloud e-Government Solution lands in the Leaders quadrant with dominating strength. Specifically, this product is recognized for its advantageous comprehensive strength and a future-proof strategic layout. According to the report, Huawei Cloud e-Government Solution claims the top spot in three major dimensions: current capabilities, strategies, and market performance. The result shows the industry's recognition of Huawei Cloud.

Huawei Cloud consists of private clouds and public clouds and supports flexible deployment in the form of hybrid clouds. These cloud solutions are mainly for IaaS layer, but in some projects, extend to the PaaS and Big Data for government services. The solution provides a selection of multiple business models for government customers, including self-building, lease, and pay-per-use, helping customers accelerate their digital transformation processes.

Catering to the urgent needs of government customers for intensive infrastructure construction, data interoperability, and intelligent applications, Huawei Cloud e-Government Solution focuses on service scenarios such as: e-Government service network, public resource transaction platform, geographic information system (GIS) cloud enablement, economic operation monitoring, government data sharing and exchange platform, two-level e-Government cloud, e-Government cloud data center, and e-Government Big Data.

At present, Huawei is providing e-Government cloud solutions for 16 ministry-level, 15 province-level (such as in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Jiangxi), and over 200 municipal or district/county-level (such as in Guangzhou and Shenzhen) government customers. Outside China, Huawei is also serving over 100 government customers from more than 80 countries. In addition, Huawei has deployed many OpenLabs around the world, helping to support the joint innovation in cloud and Big Data technologies with customers and more than 300 ecosystem partners. As the only platinum member and board member of OpenStack in Asia, Huawei has become a major contributor in open source projects, improving relations with partners and boosting Huawei's credentials on an international scale.