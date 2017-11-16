Launch of Arabic language sources enhances international coverage of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in the Middle East and North Africa

RepRisk, the leading provider of research and business intelligence on ESG and business conduct risks, is proud to announce the addition of the Arabic language to its research process. With Arabic, RepRisk now covers 16 major business languages as part of its daily-updated ESG risk solutions.

Other languages covered by RepRisk are: English, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.

"Broad language coverage is an important part of RepRisk's methodology, because our decade of experience shows that risks appear at the local level, in local languages, first," says Nicole Streuli-Fürst, Head of Operations and Research at RepRisk. "The more languages we cover, the earlier we can capture risks for our clients. Arabic is an important addition and we plan to further expand our language coverage in the near future."

RepRisk runs the world's largest due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, covering over 95,000 listed and non-listed companies across all sectors and geographies, including emerging and frontier markets.

By combining artificial intelligence with human analysis in 16 languages, RepRisk translates big data into curated and actionable research and metrics that are used in risk management and compliance, supply chain, corporate sustainability, and investment management. Its research captures and analyzes information from media, stakeholders, and other public sources external to a company, taking a unique outside-in approach to assessing a company's performance.

