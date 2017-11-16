sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,531 Euro		+0,101
+4,16 %
WKN: 908548 ISIN: US2683111072 Ticker-Symbol: EDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EDAP TMS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EDAP TMS SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,541
2,593
15.11.
2,496
2,676
07:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EDAP TMS SA ADR
EDAP TMS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDAP TMS SA ADR2,531+4,16 %