DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Prognose/Prognoseänderung Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group narrows guidance for fiscal year 2017 16.11.2017 / 07:30 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Helsinki, 16 November 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces revised expectations concerning the Group's business development and performance for the fiscal year 2017 and narrows previously published guidance.

In view of the Group's record financial performance and strong operational progress over the past three quarters, published separately today, the Board of Directors of Ferratum is confident that the Group will now achieve the upper end of previously published revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017. Accordingly, the Board now estimates Group revenue for fiscal year 2017 to range between EUR 215 million and EUR 225 million, and the Group operating profitability margin (EBIT margin) to range between 14% and 16%.

Ferratum Oyj bases the given guidance on certain assumptions, including:

- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average, based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending products and growth in new markets

- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow, as market share in the six existing markets is small and will increase. Ferratum plans to introduce the product in additional markets

- The Ferratum Mobile Bank has been, and will continue to be, introduced in additional countries and will generate new customers, increased customer loyalty, cross-selling opportunities, increased deposit volume and diversified deposit currencies

- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets - Stable capital market conditions - No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes

All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.8 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 30 September 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

