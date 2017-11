AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate decreased in October after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.5 percent in October from 4.7 percent in September.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 404,000 in October, down from 422,000 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX