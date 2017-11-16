

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2017 Group net profit increased by 13.5% to 723 million euros from 637 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 4.79 euros compared to 4.15 euros. Net profit before non-recurring items (net of taxes) totaled 822 million euro, up 13.0% excluding the currency effect. Basic EPS before non-recurring items amounted to 5.52 euros, up 15.7%, helped by a lower share count linked to the share buy-back program. Operating profit excluding the currency effect and before exceptional expenses was up 8.4%.



In fiscal 2017, revenues were 20.7 billion euros, up 2.2% from prior year, and organic growth was 1.9%. Onsite services organic growth was 1.7%.



The Group said it is confident in achieving its objectives for fiscal 2018: organic revenue growth of between 2% and 4%, excluding the 53rd week impact; underlying operating profit margin maintained at 6.5%.



The Board of Sodexo and Executive Committee confirmed the medium-term objectives of: average annual revenue growth, excluding currency effect, of between 4% and 7%; average annual growth in underlying operating profit, excluding currency effect, of between 8% and 10%.



The Board has decided to propose a dividend of 2.75 euro per share, up 14.6%, implying a 50% pay-out ratio, net income before non-recurring items.



