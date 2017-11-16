DAUPHIN, MANITOBA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / The Canadian pharmaceutical industry is the tenth largest in the world. It also is one of the country's most innovative sectors, spending $918 million on research and development (R&D) in 2016. Drug-related R&D is but one driver of transformation as the industry faces changing healthcare trends across North America. For example, PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates that industry innovation in the United States will generate US$160 billion by 2025, including US$11 billion for data firms alone. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy recognizes that new technologies can facilitate convenient, high-quality healthcare for patients and consumers, but warns that careful system design and pharmaceutical expertise is still key to understanding where innovations have the maximum impact on well-being.

Advances in technology allow pharmacy operations to adapt their clinical and financial models to emerging patient needs and preferences. The transition to electronic systems reduces human error, increasing patient safety against risks such as medication mix-ups or wrong dosage labels. If done with good system design, the automation of administrative tasks allows pharmacists to decrease the amount of time spent managing patient records or inventories, and increase the working hours devoted to patient care. According to Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy, this would result in more personalized patient assessments and customized monitoring during treatment. There is evidence that pharmaceutical professionals want to be more engaged in primary care. A 2015 survey by PwC found that 61% of pharmacists surveyed believed they should be able to refer patients to specialists, and 77% believed they should be able to initiate, adjust and discontinue medication.

The proliferation of mobile devices brings virtual services straight into the homes of patients, providing access to health records, scheduling appointments and assisting with medication adherence. Social media platforms disseminate health-related data instantaneously, expanding the reach of medical knowledge on illness and treatment. Pharmacies leverage these networks to post information, educating surrounding communities through drug-specific discussions online, while offering real-time health advice.

Aside from patient care, technology can also improve a pharmacy's bottom line by increasing operational efficiencies. Industry Canada reported that total drug sales across the country reached $24.6 billion in 2015, of which 87.5% sold to retail drug stores. The use of predictive models to manage medication inventories reduces overall costs, as pharmacies avoid bearing the expense of expired or unused drugs. A data-driven, coordinated approach to central fill, where prescriptions from one or more pharmacies are all dispensed from a single location, can also decrease labour and capital costs.

The Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy is the largest supplier of prescription and over-the-counter medicines in the Parkland region. An expert team of pharmacists, technicians, and staff provide exceptional service to customers and patients. The unit is led by Myles Haverluck, its most experienced practitioner. With forty years of industry experience, Mr. Haverluck is also a Certified Orthotic Fitter and a Certified Asthma Educator. In addition to providing medication, the pharmacy offers health programs and information on common diseases, herbal products, and alternative therapies. As a business, it is a proud supporter of the community, promoting and supporting events in the city of Dauphin.

