Rick Nicita - Explains How Film is Used for Brand Identity

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / There is no doubt that communicating information to an audience has changed drastically over the years. No one is interested in just facts and figures, but rather, a story that speaks directly to them. Using film to present corporate identity has progressed into an art form and RPMedia's Rick Nicita navigates us through the evolution.

Rick Nicita flourished as an entertainment industry leader who shaped popular culture by representing elite talent and producing innovative and powerful films. Rick turned his interests toward RPMedia, a management and production company, a venture which allowed him to exclusively focus on progressive filmmaking, an idea that is now harmonious with establishing brand identity. "Cinematic storytelling used to allocate 85% of their budget to media and advertisements and only 15% toward production. Now, it has reversed and the focus is on the content and creativity necessary to build a captivating story that will sell itself," he shares. Catering to an audience that increasingly values experiences over things, it only seems right for the entire dynamic of introducing a brand to consumers would need to change right along with it.

One of the most memorable examples of cinematic storytelling would have to be Volvo's "The Epic Split" featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The video, which lasts a little over a minute, shows the celebrity performing a split between two reversing trucks to demonstrate the precision and stability of Volvo's dynamic steering. Directed by Andreas Nilsson, the unforgettable project has racked up over 86 million views on YouTube and received top honors at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Creating ground-breaking campaigns such as Volvo's combines a multi-level storytelling approach that cuts across different types of audiences. The significant impact these productions make affect their respective brands positively for years, much more than the usual forms of marketing.

Rick Nicita spent over three decades in management and client representation before moving on to found RPMedia to focus exclusively on production and consulting. The former Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Co-Chairman of Morgan Creek Productions has a lot in store. Nicita was Executive Producer on Mel Gibson's critically acclaimed war drama Hacksaw Ridge and he is currently working as an Executive Producer on an untitled upcoming HBO movie on Joe Paterno featuring his former client and Hollywood icon, Al Pacino.

