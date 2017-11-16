ET Energy to Build 61MWp Solar Project for UiTM in Malaysia

NANJING, China, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ET Energy, a global leading clean energy developer and operator has announced today that the company together with its partner Northwest Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. ("NWEPDI") of China Power Engineering Consulting Group, have inked the turn-key EPC agreement with UiTM Solar Power Sdn. Bhd., a leading local solar photovoltaic energy developer. Under the agreement, all three companies are committed to build a 61MWp utility solar power plant in Malaysia.

Located at Gambang in Kuantan, Pahang, over 220,000 solar modules will be installed on the 110 hectares land. This project was awarded in the first round of Large Scale Solar PV projects' bidding program, and the 61MWp solar power plant is set to connect to the Grid by the end of 2018. The green electricity generated by the solar power plant will be sufficient to satisfy the need of over 80,000 households.

Acting as a turn-key energy solutions provider, ET Energy will work with NWEPDI to provide one-stop engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance service. With each side's expertise and experience on the international projects' delivery and operation, this project is viewed with high expectation on the "on-time delivery" and good system performance.

"We are proud to provide a one-stop service for one of the largest solar power plant in Malaysia," said Dennis She, President and CEO of ET Energy. "ET Energy has been supporting this project since June last year, and our service and expertise are the key to help us get the trust from the project developer. I am very confident that this project will be completed on time and in compliance with the specifications required by our customer. We are dedicated to bringing more profitable and sustainable solar assets for Malaysia and our global customers."

Mr. Azlizan Fadzil, Group CEO of UiTM Holdings Sdn. Bhd, the investment holding company of UiTM Solar Power, commented: "It is our primary objective to create sustainable value and efficient ways of investment and we are committed to transform ideas into action, and income generation into wealth creation. As the pioneer in large scale solar power industry in Malaysia, we are feeling good to work with the experienced and capable international partners such as ET Energy and NWEPDI."

About ET Energy

ET Energy is a global leading clean energy developer and operator. With innovative solar technologies and tailored financial solutions, ET Energy provides professional one-stop solutions across the entire solar power plant lifecycle including development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations & maintenance. To learn more about ET Energy, please visit http://www.etsolar.com.

