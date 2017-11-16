Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Half-year Report

CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 31 October 2017

Investment Objective and Policy

The investment objective of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') is to provide Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the subsidiary company, Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC ('SCZ').

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC, and its subsidiary Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC, together form the Group ('the Group'). The Group's funds are invested principally in smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. On 25 October 2017, a new wholly owned subsidiary, SDV 2025 ZDP PLC, was incorporated with company number 11031268.

Financial Highlights

31 October 30 April Capital 2017 2017 % change Total net assets (£'000) 47,431 41,724 13.68 Net asset value per Ordinary share 266.84p 248.35p 7.44 Mid-market price per Ordinary share 266.50p 230.00p 15.87 Discount 0.13% 7.39% Net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference share 135.30p 131.65p 2.77 Mid-market price per Zero Dividend Preference share 137.00p 136.00p 0.74 Premium 1.25% 3.30% Six months to Six months to 31 October 31 October Revenue 2017 2016 % change Earnings per Ordinary share 6.37p 6.67p (4.50) Dividend per Ordinary share* 4.04p 3.70p 9.19 Total Return Total return on Group's net assets** 16.27% (0.21)%

* Dividend per Ordinary share includes the first interim paid and second interim declared for the period to 31 October 2017 and 2016 and will differ from the amounts disclosed within the statement of changes in net equity, owing to the timings of payments.

** Adding back dividends distributed in the period.

Interim Management Report

Results

This half-yearly report covers the six months to 31 October 2017. The net asset value per Ordinary share at 31 October 2017 was 266.84p up from 248.35p at 30 April 2017, an increase of 7.44% in the past six months compared to an increase of 7.4% in the MSCI Small Cap Index.

Since the beginning of the Company's financial year, the Ordinary share price has increased from 230p to 266.5p at 31 October 2017, an increase of 15.87%, whilst the discount of 7.4% at the year-end has been almost eliminated with the shares traded at a negligible discount of 0.13% at the period end. Since then the share price has increased to 269.5p as at 10 November 2017.

Dividend

A first interim dividend of 2.02p (2016: 1.85p) per Ordinary share was paid on 2 October 2017. The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.02p per Ordinary share (2016: 1.85p) payable on 2 January 2017 to shareholders on the register on 8 December 2017, making a total for the half year of 4.04p per Ordinary share (2016: 3.70p) an increase of 9.2%. At present it is anticipated that the Company will maintain this level of dividend for the third quarter and will likewise maintain the same level for the fourth interim of 2.40p as was paid last year making a total normal dividend of 8.46p for the year.

Portfolio

In the last six months we have increased our investment in seventeen of our existing holdings, taking advantage of lower share prices and shares being available, including Alumasc Group, Bloomsbury Publishing, Castings, Connect Group, DFS Furniture, Diversified Gas & Oil, Epwin Group, Galliford Try, Go-Ahead Group, Hilton Food Group, Kier Group, Marston's, Murgitroyd Group, Produce Investments, Randall & Quilter Investment, RTC Group and Severfield.

During the period we added eight new names to the portfolio, BCA Marketplace - manager of used car auctions, De La Rue - bank note manufacturer and security printing, Flowtech Fluidpower - distributor of technical fluid power products, Palace Capital - property investment, Premier Asset Management Group - asset management, Restaurant Group - operator of chains of UK restaurants and public houses, Revolution Bars Group - operator of premium bars, Strix Group - manufacturer of kettle safety controls.

Funds were raised from the sale of nineteen of our holdings, Cape was the only company taken over in the period whilst the holdings in Bioventix, UP Global Sourcing Holdings, Morgan Sindall Group and Intermediate Capital Group were sold in their entirety. The following holdings were reduced as they grew to become larger weightings on lower yields, Acal, Amino Technologies, Brewin Dolphin Holdings, Brown (N) Group, Conviviality, Curtis Banks Group, Dairy Crest Group, Games Workshop Group, GVC Holdings, Huntsworth, Jarvis Securities, McColls Retail Group, Polar Capital Holdings and StatPro Group.

Outlook

The fund has continued to see strong growth across the portfolio and with the number of attractive opportunities available the portfolio has been increased to 73 holdings and with steady growth in the UK economy we believe the portfolio will continue to prosper.

We have been surprised that there has not been more takeover offers, building on the increase last year however one can only suppose that the Brexit uncertainty is holding corporates back from taking advantage of the sterling discount.

UK Gross Domestic Product growth has been subdued for the last six months, although there are signs that UK Growth will increase in the future mirroring the recent pick-up in the Eurozone.

The Brexit position will likely remain unresolved until the "eleventh' hour, that being the EU's usual modus operandi in negotiations. Repeatedly "experts' have said that a deal is of equal importance to both sides however until the Germans and the French properly engage then little or no obvious progress will be made.

The dividends of the underlying companies continue to be increased and we believe that this will continue into 2018 with company balance sheets remaining in a strong state.

Chelverton Asset Management

15 November 2017

Principal Risks

The principal risks facing the Group are substantially unchanged since the date of the Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2017 and continue to be as set out in that report on pages 9 to 10. Risks faced by the Group include, but are not limited to, market risk, discount volatility, regulatory risk, financial risk and risks associated with banking counterparties.

Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Half-Yearly Report

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in compliance with the IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities and financial position of the Group; and

the interim management report and notes to the Half-Yearly Report include a fair view of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Group during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so. This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 15 November 2017 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Lord Lamont, Chairman.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

for the six months ended 31 October 2017

Six months to 31 October

2017 Year to 30 April

2017 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 (audited) Gains/(losses)gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss - 3,820 3,820 - 6,642 6,642 Investment income 1,314 - 1,314 2,361 - 2,361 Investment management fee (75) (223) (298) (119) (357) (476) Other expenses (118) (6) (124) (224) (12) (236) Net return/(deficit) before finance costs and taxation 1,121 3,591 4,712 2,018 6,273 8,291 Finance costs Appropriations in respect of Zero Dividend Preference shares - (341) (341) - (633) (633) Net return/(deficit) before taxation 1,121 3,250 4,371 2,018 5,640 7,658 Taxation (see note 2) (4) - (4) - - - Total comprehensive income for the period 1,117 3,250 4,367 2,018 5,640 7,658 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total pence pence pence pence pence pence Earnings per: Ordinary share (see note 3) 6.63 18.53 24.90 12.17 34.03 46.20 Zero Dividend Preference share (see note 3) - 3.65 3.65 - 7.37 7.37

Six months to 31 October 2016

Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains/(losses) on investments at fair value - (690) (690) through profit or loss 1,270 - 1,270 Investment income (56) (166) (222) Investment management fee (110) (7) (117) Other expenses Net return/(deficit) before finance costs 1,104 (863) 241 and taxation Finance costs Appropriations in respect of Zero Dividend - (313) (313) Preference shares 1,104 (1,176) (72) Net return/(deficit) before taxation - - - Taxation (see note 2) 1,104 (1,176) (72) Total comprehensive income for the period Revenue Capital Total pence pence pence Earnings per: Ordinary share 6.67 (7.11) (0.44) (see note 3) Zero Dividend Preference share - 3.68 3.68 (see note 3)

The total column of this statement is the Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Group prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period. All of the net return for the period and the total comprehensive income for the period is attributed to the shareholders of the Group. The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC').

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Equity (unaudited)

for the six months ended 31 October 2017

Share

capital

£'000 Share premium account £'000 Capital

reserve

£'000 Revenue reserve

£'000 Total

£'000 Six months ended 31 October 2017 30 April 2017 4,200 12,915 21,632 2,977 41,724 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 3,250 1,117 4,367 Ordinary shares issued 244 2,252 - - 2,496 Expenses of ordinary share issue - (73) - - (73) Dividends paid (see note 4) - - - (1,083) (1,083) 31 October 2017 4,444 15,094 24,882 3,011 47,431 Year ended 30 April 2017 (audited) 30 April 2016 4,138 12,403 15,992 2,544 35,077 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 5,640 2,018 7,658 Ordinary shares issued 62 519 - - 581 Expenses of ordinary share issue - (7) - - (7) Dividends paid - - - (1,585) (1,585) 30 April 2017 4,200 12,915 21,632 2,977 41,724 Six months ended 31 October 2016 30 April 2016 4,138 12,403 15,992 2,544 35,077 Total comprehensive income for the period - - (1,176) 1,104 (72) Dividends paid - - - (968) (968) 31 October 2016 4,138 12,403 14,816 2,680 34,037

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

as at 31 October 2017



31 October

2017

£'000 30 April

2017

£'000 (audited) 31 October 2016

£'000 Non-current assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 59,806 53,827 44,605 Current assets Trade and other receivables 238 262 340 Cash and cash equivalents 377 89 59 615 351 399 Total assets 60,421 54,178 45,004 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (341) (146) (125) Zero Dividend Preference shares (12,649) (12,308) - (12,990) (12,454) (125) Total assets less current liabilities 47,431 41,724 44,879 Non-current liabilities Zero Dividend Preference shares - - (10,842) Total liabilities (12,990) (12,454) (10,967) Net assets 47,431 41,724 34,037 Represented by: Share capital 4,444 4,200 4,138 Share premium account 15,094 12,915 12,403 Capital reserve 24,882 21,632 14,816 Revenue reserve 3,011 2,977 2,680 Equity shareholders' funds 47,431 41,724 34,037 Net asset value per: (see note 5) pence pence pence Ordinary share 266.84 248.35 205.66 Zero Dividend Preference share 135.30 131.65 127.56

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

for the six months ended 31 October 2017

Operating activities Six months to 31 October 2017

£'000 Year to

30 April

2017

£'000

(audited) Six months to 31 October 2016

£'000 Investment income received 1,324 2,419 1,244 Investment management fee paid (278) (457) (221) Administration and secretarial fees paid (32) (64) (37) Other cash payments (112) (185) (122) Net cash inflow from operating activities (see note 7) 902 1,713 864 Investing activities Purchases of investments (8,960) (13,776) (3,314) Sales of investments 7,006 11,988 3,448 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities (1,954) (1,788) 134 Financing activities Issue of Zero Dividend Preference shares - 1,146 - Issue of ordinary shares 2,496 581 - Expenses of ordinary share issue (73) (7) - Dividends paid (1,083) (1,585) (968) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 1,340 135 (968) Change in cash and cash equivalents for period 288 60 30 Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 89 29 29 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 377 89 59 Comprises of: Cash and cash equivalents 377 89 59

Notes to the Condensed Half-Yearly Report

for the six months ended 31 October 2017

1 General information

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Report does not constitute statutory financial statements as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2017, which contained an unqualified auditors' report, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies and did not contain a statement required under the Companies Act 2006. These statutory financial statements were prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP'): Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts issued by the AIC in November 2014, except to any extent where it conflicts with IFRS.

The Group has considerable financial resources and therefore the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks and also believe that the Group will have sufficient resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this report.

This report has not been reviewed by the Group's Auditors.

This report has been prepared using accounting policies adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2017. This report has also been prepared in compliance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union.

The Group has adequate financial resources and, as a consequence, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully and continue to adopt the going concern basis for this report.

2 Taxation

The Company has an effective tax rate of 0%. The estimated effective tax rate is 0% as investment gains are exempt from tax owing to the Company's status as an Investment Trust and there is expected to be an excess of management expenses over taxable income and thus there is no charge for corporation tax.

3 Earnings per share

Ordinary shares

Revenue earnings per Ordinary share is based on revenue on ordinary activities after taxation of £1,117,000 (30 April 2017: £2,018,000, 31 October 2016: £1,104,000) and on 17,536,371 (30 April 2017: 16,575,343, 31 October 2016: 16,550,000) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Capital earnings per Ordinary share is based on the capital profit of £3,250,000 (30 April 2017: capital profit of £5,640,000, 31 October 2016: capital loss of £1,176,000) and on 17,536,371 (30 April 2017: 16,573,343, 31 October 2016: 16,550,000) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Zero Dividend Preference shares

Capital earnings per Zero Dividend Preference share is based on allocations from the Company of £341,000 (30 April 2017: £633,000, 31 October 2016: £313,000) and on 9,349,000 (30 April 2017: 8,586,063, 31 October 2016: 8,500,000) Zero Dividend Preference shares being the weighted average number of Zero Dividend Preference shares in issue during the period.

4 Dividends

During the period, a fourth interim dividend of 2.4p per Ordinary share and a special dividend of 1.86p per Ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2017, together with a first interim dividend of 2.02p per Ordinary share for the year ending 30 April 2018, have been paid to shareholders.

In addition the Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.02p per Ordinary share payable on 2 January 2018 to shareholders on the register at 18 December 2017.

5 Net asset values

Ordinary shares

The net asset value per Ordinary share is based on assets attributable of £47,431,000 (30 April 2017: £41,724,000, 31 October 2016: £34,037,000) and on 17,775,000 (30 April 2017: 16,800,000, 31 October 2016: 16,550,000) Ordinary shares being the number of shares in issue at the period end.

Zero Dividend Preference shares

The net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference shares is based on assets attributable of £12,649,000 (30 April 2017: £12,308,000, 31 October 2016: £10,842,000) and on 9,349,000 (30 April 2017: 9,349,000, 31 October 2016: 8,500,000) Zero Dividend Preference shares being the number of shares in issue at the period end.

6 Fair value hierarchy

Financial assets and financial liabilities of the Company are carried in the condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at their fair value. The fair value is the amount at which the asset could be sold or the liability transferred in a current transaction between market participants, other than a forced or liquidation sale. For investments actively traded in organised financial markets, fair value is generally determined by reference to Stock Exchange quoted market bid prices and Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Services ('SETS') at last trade price at the Balance Sheet date, without adjustment for transaction costs necessary to realise the asset.

The Company measures fair values using the following hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant assets as follows:

Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

An active market is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume on an ongoing basis such that quoted prices reflect prices at which an orderly transaction would take place between market participants at the measurement date. Quoted prices provided by external pricing services, brokers and vendors are included in Level 1, if they reflect actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis.

Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).

Level 2 inputs include the following:

• quoted prices for similar (i.e. not identical) assets in active markets;

quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Characteristics of an inactive market include a significant decline in the volume and level of trading activity, the available prices vary significantly over time or among market participants or the prices are not current;

inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset (for example, interest rates and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals); and

inputs that are derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data by correlation or other means (market-corroborated inputs). Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability. As at 31 October 2017, 30 April 2017 and 31 October 2016 all of the Company's investments are classified as Level 1. 7 Reconciliation of net return/(deficit) before and after taxation to net cash flow from operating activities

31 October

2017

£'000 30 April

2017

£'000 31 October

2016

£'000 Net return/(deficit) before taxation 4,371 7,658 (72) Taxation (4) - - Net return/(deficit) after taxation 4,367 7,658 (72) Net capital (gain)/loss (3,250) (5,640) 1,176 Decrease/(increase) in receivables 9 50 (43) Decrease in payables 5 14 (24) Interest and expenses charged to the capital reserve (229) (369) (173) Net cash inflow from operating activities 902 1,713 864

8 Related party transactions

The Group's investments are managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited, a company in which Mr van Heesewijk, a Director of the Company and the subsidiary, has an interest. The amounts paid to the Investment Manager in the period to 31 October 2017 were £298,000 (year ended 30 April 2017: £476,000, six months to 31 October 2016: £222,000).

At 31 October 2017 there were amounts outstanding to be paid to the Investment Manager of £92,000 (year ended 30 April 2017: £72,000, six months to 31 October 2016: £53,000).

Portfolio Investments

as at 31 October 2017

Market value % of Holding Sector £'000 portfolio Diversified Gas & Oil Oil & Gas Producers 1,665 2.8 McColl's Retail Group Food & Drug Retailers 1,429 2.4 Jarvis Securities Financial Services 1,403 2.4 StatPro Group Software & Computer Services 1,368 2.3 Acal Support Services 1,268 2.1 Belvoir Lettings Real Estate Investment & Services 1,260 2.1 Alumasc Group Construction & Materials 1,230 2.1 Gattaca Support Services 1,220 2.0 Galliford Try Household Goods & Home Construction 1,218 2.0 Personal Group Holdings Nonlife Insurance 1,215 2.0 Connect Group Support Services 1,102 1.8 Amino Technologies Technology Hardware & Equipment 1,097 1.8 Braemar Shipping Services Industrial Transportation 1,078 1.8 Numis Corporation Financial Services 1,070 1.8 Curtis Banks Group Financial Services 1,067 1.8 Marston's Travel & Leisure 1,066 1.8 Ramsdens Holdings Financial Services 1,062 1.8 Brown (N) Group General Retailers 1,054 1.8 De La Rue Support Services 1,048 1.8 Mucklow (A&J) Group Real Estate Investment Trusts 980 1.6 Strix Group Electronic & Electrical Equipment 978 1.6 Moss Bros Group General Retailers 900 1.5 Polar Capital Holdings Financial Services 900 1.5 Randall & Quilter Investment Nonlife Insurance 896 1.5 Photo-Me International Leisure Goods 894 1.5 Park Group Financial Services 891 1.5 Hilton Food Group Food Producers 852 1.4 Conviviality Food & Drug Retailers 849 1.4 GVC Holdings Travel & Leisure 842 1.4 Kier Group Construction & Materials 832 1.4 Bloomsbury Publishing Media 818 1.4 Severfield Industrial Engineering 816 1.4 Coral Products General Industrials 810 1.4 Premier Asset Management Group Financial Services 804 1.3 Centaur Media Media 803 1.3 Huntsworth Media 800 1.3 Go-Ahead Group Travel & Leisure 797 1.3 Shoe Zone General Retailers 790 1.3 Chesnara Life Insurance 767 1.3 Town Centre Securities Real Estate Investment Trusts 762 1.3 Dairy Crest Group Food Producers 759 1.3 Orchard Funding Group Financial Services 750 1.3 Clarke (T) Construction & Materials 745 1.2 Flowtech Fluidpower Industrial Engineering 728 1.2 Macfarlane Group General Industrials 715 1.2

Breakdown by Sector

Market value % of Security Sector £'000 portfolio Brewin Dolphin Holdings Financial Services 706 1.2 Sanderson Group Software & Computer Services 700 1.2 XP Power Electronic & Electrical Equipment 694 1.2 Low & Bonar Construction & Materials 690 1.2 Murgitroyd Group Support Services 690 1.2 GLI Finance Equity Investment Instruments 687 1.1 Produce Investments Food Producers 684 1.1 Regional REIT Real Estate Investment Trusts 676 1.1 Epwin Group Construction & Materials 672 1.1 Palace Capital Real Estate Investment & Services 670 1.1 KCOM Group Fixed Line Telecommunications 638 1.1 Restaurant Group Travel & Leisure 607 1.0 Hansard Global Life Insurance 602 1.0 RPS Group Support Services 589 1.0 Wilmington Group Media 585 1.0 Castings Industrial Engineering 576 1.0 Games Workshop Group Leisure Goods 568 1.0 Foxtons Group Real Estate Investment & Services 555 0.9 St.Ives Support Services 551 0.9 RTC Group Support Services 530 0.9 DFS Furniture General Retailers 522 0.9 Revolution Bars Group Travel & Leisure 507 0.8 Titon Holdings Construction & Materials 419 0.7 Chamberlin Industrial Engineering 375 0.6 Anglo African Oil & Gas Oil & Gas Producers 369 0.6 DX Group Industrial Transportation 338 0.6 BCA Marketplace Industrial Transportation 208 0.3 Fairpoint Group Financial Services 0 0.0 Total Investments 59,806 100.0

Breakdown of portfolio by industry

Financial Services 14.6%

Support Services 11.7%

Construction & Materials 7.7%

Travel & Leisure 6.3%

General Retailers 5.5%

Media 5.0%

Industrial Engineering 4.2%

Real Estate Investment & Services 4.1%

Real Estate Investment Trusts 4.0%

Food & Drug Retailers 3.8%

Food Producers 3.8%,

Software & Computer Services 3.5%

Nonlife Insurance 3.5%

Oil & Gas Producers 3.4%

Electronic & Electrical Equipment 2.8%

Industrial Transportation 2.7%

General Industrials 2.6%

Leisure Goods 2.5%

Life Insurance 2.3%

Household Goods & Home Construction 2.0%

Technology Hardware & Equipment 1.8%

Equity Investment Instruments 1.1%

Fixed Line Telecommunications 1.1%

