Reward Gateway Employee, Jess Lilley, Wins the Engage Award for Excellence in Delighting Customers

LONDON, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jess Lilley, Senior Implementation Specialist at global employee engagement company Reward Gateway, was awarded Customer Engagement Professional of the Year at the Engage Awards 2017.

Jess has embodied the Reward Gateway values of pushing boundaries and delighting customers throughout her work. In the past 12 months, she helped 50 organisations begin their employee engagement journey by launching them onto the Reward Gateway engagement platform. Her dedication to assisting her customers to reach their goals was constantly highlighted throughout the year, including cutting her average project duration from twelve weeks down to just five, meaning that her speed to implementation created quick value for her clients. This enabled, on average, 88% of employees to be engaged with the platform within the first three months.

However, no matter what speed the project, she brought a continual level of care to her work. She aided clients' HR teams to align their unique engagement goals with the technology, and worked with them to create bespoke branded hubs that truly embedded their values, improved their Employee Value Proposition and helped their organisations stand out as a great place to work. Jess' work has been a part of Reward Gateway's continual efforts to delight their customers, and such works reflects in their impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 50.

The Awards, organised by Engage Business Media, champion inspiring individuals and organisations who bring a new level of excellence to customer and employee engagement. Being the only customer and employee engagement industry awards in the UK, the competition was high, however three of the Reward Gateway Client Success team were shortlisted for the two categories of Customer Engagement Professional of the Year and Employee Engagement Professional of the Year. Both the win and the nominations reflect Reward Gateway's endeavors to delight their customers by making their client's goals Reward Gateway's goals.

Sarah Mortimer, Talent Acquisition and Communications Manager at Charles Tyrwhitt and one of Jess' clients, noted on her and Reward Gateway's work:

"Jess had the misfortune of getting me as a client with the ambition of developing and delivering a new benefits hub for Charles Tyrwhitt in just under six weeks. I was demanding and I am sure at times truly frustrating to deal with, however, Jess took it all in her stride. She made the seemingly impossible happen; from the very beginning to execution she carefully guided us through the process and kept us on track. She worked hard to ensure we got everything we wanted. In fairness, all of the team at Reward Gateway were delightful to work with and Jess is an asset to them. This award is well deserved and I wish Jess lots of success."

