Please be informed that the trading in temporary purchase certificates issued by Orphazyme A/S will start today, 16 November 2017.



The offering - temporary purchase certificates



8,625,000 shares of DKK 1 will be admitted to trading as temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0060911055) as per today 16 November 2017. The number of temporary purchase certificates consists of the shares in the offering. That is partly new shares issued by Orphazyme A/S, partly overallotment shares.



After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares in the Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. It is expected that Nasdaq no later than 20 November 2017 will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems.



The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data:



Temporary ISIN: DK0060911055 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: 8,625,000 units -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 750,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Number of Transactions: 200 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross CCP / 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities / 229 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Ja -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Data about Orphazyme A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Full name of the company: Orphazyme A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 32266355 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: ORPHA --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)



4000 Sundhedspleje ------------------- 4500 Sundhedspleje -------------------





Conditional admittance to trading



Pursuant section "The Offering" (sub-section Withdrawal of the Offering) in the prospectus published by Orphazyme A/S the Underwriting Agreement includes a rule according to which the offering can be withdrawn until completion of the offering. As a consequence Orphazyme is conditional admitted to trading, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed.



Orphazyme A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 20 November 2017 confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn.







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



