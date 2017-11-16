Copenhagen, November 16, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces today that trading in Orphazyme A/S shares opens at 9.00 am CET on Nasdaq Copenhagen's main market. The Orphazyme share belongs to the Mid Cap segment in the ICB sector 4500 - Health Care. Orphazyme is the 96th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



The Orphazyme share will trade under shortname ORPHA TEMP until the offering and registration of new shares with the Danish Business Authority has been completed. Once completed the share will trade under the shortname ORPHA.



Orphazyme is a Danish biotech company founded in 2009 on the discovery of the cell protective function of so-called heat shock proteins. Orphazyme has translated this HSP function into late stage clinical development programmes. The objective is to develop new therapies for patients suffering from protein misfolding diseases. Orphazyme expects to have completed three potential registration studies by the end of 2020 with the first potential marketing authorisation expected in 2020.



Orphazyme CEO Anders Hinsby said: "We are grateful for the positive feedback we received throughout the roadshow. With the raised proceeds, we expect to be able to complete our three phase II/III trials, one phase II trial as well as fund general research and development activities for the coming period. We will work hard to deliver on our shareholders' expectations for the benefit of patients with a significant unmet medical need."



Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Global Listing Services EMEA, said: "We are proud to welcome Orphazyme to the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange. With more than 60 pct of total equity turnover coming from outside the Nordics, Nasdaq's Nordic market is a unique showcase opportunity to the high street of the capital markets, where investors today find an attractive opportunity to diversify in a growing Danish biotech and healthcare sector on a transparent and regulated market."



*Main Market and Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: + Javier Lopez Garrido + +45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653237