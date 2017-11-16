Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CHANGES ITS FINANCIAL REPORTING PRACTICES IN 2018

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

November 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CHANGES ITS FINANCIAL REPORTING PRACTICES IN 2018





Rapala VMC Corporation will change its financial reporting practices as of 1 January 2018. In the future, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish financial reviews twice a year. The decision is based on the amended Securities Markets Act, which entered into force on November 26, 2015. Following the amendment, listed companies are no longer obliged to disclose interim reports for the first three and nine months of the financial period.



In 2018, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:

- Financial Statement Release for 2017 on February 16,

- Half Year Financial Report for January-June on July 20.

Rapala VMC Corporation's Financial Statement for 2017 will be published in week 10.Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of the above mentioned financial reports.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION





Jussi Ristimäki

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, Company Counsel, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2016, employs some 2 800 people in 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.