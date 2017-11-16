KBC Groep: KBC Group: information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

KBC GROUP - 16 November 2017 - information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff



Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on www.kbc.com / corporate governance / leadership / Board of Directors: information, in the table 'Special reports of the Board':

- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right in accordance with Article 596, paragraph 2 of the Belgian Company Code (only in Dutch).

