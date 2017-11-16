sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017

WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 
16.11.2017 | 08:04
KBC Groep: KBC Group: information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

KBC GROUP - 16 November 2017 - information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on www.kbc.com / corporate governance / leadership / Board of Directors: information, in the table 'Special reports of the Board':
- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right in accordance with Article 596, paragraph 2 of the Belgian Company Code (only in Dutch).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

