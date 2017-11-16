

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday that its nine-month net profit attributable to the Group surged 107 percent to 713 million euros from last year's 345 million euros.



Adjusted attributable net profit was 659 million euros, compared to 412 million euros a year ago.



Current operating profit climbed 37 percent from last year to 976 million euros. Current operating margin improved 1 percentage point to 4.1%, driven by good performances at Bouygues Telecom and TF1.



In the nine months, sales increased to 23.83 billion euros from prior year's 23.11 billion euros, with very good commercial momentum in all businesses.



Sales increased 3% like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its target to improve profitability in 2017. Current operating profit and the current operating margin in the construction businesses should continue to improve versus 2016.



Bouygues Telecom raised its target for the EBITDA margin, which is now expected to be between 26% and 27%, versus its previous target of slightly above 25%.



