

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad higher on Thursday despite U.S. stock markets ending lower for a second straight session overnight in the wake of further declines in oil prices and the release of mixed readings on inflation, retail sales and manufacturing.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher in cautious trade while the dollar gained ground amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December.



Investors also await progress on U.S. tax reform as House Republicans are expected to vote on the bill later today.



Oil held steady as signs that OPEC will extend products cuts during a meeting at the end of this month helped outweigh data showing an unexpected increase in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles. The dollar-yen pair rebounded while gold held steady.



Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent argued on Wednesday that a hard Brexit could force the central bank to raise interest rates faster than forecast even if growth slows. BOE officials will address the bank's future later today, while ECB President Mario Draghi speaks Friday.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with U.K. retail sales figures and final consumer price inflation data from the euro area slated to be released later in the day.



Overnight, the Dow and the S&P 500 fell about 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined half a percent.



European markets came under selling pressure on Wednesday, with weak commodity prices and mixed earning updates weighing on sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index pared losses to close half a percent lower.



The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.6 percent.



