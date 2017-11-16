

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



SUMMIT APPOINTS PANMURE GORDON AS JOINT BROKER



Oxford, UK, 16 November 2017- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Clostridium difficile infection, announces the appointment of Panmure Gordon as joint broker with immediate effect to act alongside N+1 Singer.



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the infectious disease C. difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



Contacts



Summit Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: +44 (0)1235 443 951 Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson



N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer



Pamure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500 Freddy Crossley / Duncan Monteith, Corporate Finance Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking



MacDougall Biomedical Communications (US) Tel: +1 781 235 3060 Karen Sharma ksharma@macbiocom.com



Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / summit@consilium-comms.com Jessica Hodgson / Philippa Gardner



-END-



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Summit Therapeutics plc via GlobeNewswire



A0DKWDBN40HZ0R3



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX