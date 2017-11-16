Singapore, Bangalore and Barcelona Choose DataCity to Develop Innovative Solutions for Urban Sustainability

PARIS, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Cities are the biggest cause of climate change, its biggest victims and its best hopes for solutions." (Marie-Vorgan Le Barzic, CEO of NUMA)

The urgency of the situation means city leaders around the world must use every tool available to make a difference before it is too late.

DataCity was created by NUMA in 2015 to help cities test and implement solutions quickly, with the potential to be replicated to other cities for large-scale and fast impact.

DataCity is an open innovation program for smart city based on 2 core beliefs:

Data is key to identify challenges, design solutions and ensure scalability

Change can only happen through a multi-actor co-design approach

The program brings together corporations, public authorities and startups, from challenge definition to co-developing innovative solutions. Drawing on the expertise and datasets provided by partners and with advice from DataCity experts, startups test and co-develop concrete solutions, to build more sustainable, inclusive and livable cities.

Towards a global smart city open innovation network

"Cities in every part of the world seeking innovative, data-driven solutions to the threat of climate change, because they recognise the urgency of the challenge we face. Singapore and Bangalore will provide an invaluable contribution to the DataCity project." - Mark Watts, C40, Executive Director.

Building on the success of the program in Paris and Casablanca, DataCity is now expanding internationally through a partnership between NUMA and C40 Cities - a network of 91 of the world's greatest cities committed to tackling climate change.

The international development of DataCity is taking a step forward with 3 new cities joining the program: Singapore with IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) and GovTech (Government Technology Agency) through a partnership with Impact Hub Singapore, Bangalore with the government of Karnataka (Ministry of Information and Technology) and Barcelona with the support of Barcelona City Council.

The program is also supported at a global level by technical partners who provide their expertise and technology. Carto and OpenDataSoft are joining the list of partners for all upcoming programs around the world.

