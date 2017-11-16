

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car registrations rebounded in October, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed Thursday.



Passenger car sales climbed 5.9 percent year-on-year in October, reversing a 2 percent fall in September. Registrations totaled 1.17 million units.



Demand in Spain and France advanced 13.7 percent each and sales in Italy gained 7.1 percent. At the same time, Germany's car sales grew 3.9 percent.



By contrast, new car registrations in the UK declined 12.2 percent.



From January to October, passenger car registrations across the European Union increased 3.9 percent, totaling more than 12.8 million new vehicles registered.



