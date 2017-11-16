

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) reported pretax profit of 69.3 million pounds for six months to 30 September 2017 compared to 51.2 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the year to equity shareholders increased to 64.1 million pounds or 11.3 pence per share from 49.5 million pounds or 8.5 pence per share. Underlying earnings per share was 9.0 pence compared to 7.8 pence.



First-half revenue was 392.5 million pounds compared to 361.8 million pounds, prior year, up 3% on an organic basis after adjusting for foreign exchange movements and the acquisition of QinetiQ Target Systems and RubiKon in second-half 2017. Overall organic growth in revenue was principally due to growth of revenue in EMEA Services which was up 3% on an organic basis. Global Products revenue was flat, after adjusting for foreign exchange and the QTS acquisition.



An interim dividend of 2.1 pence will be paid on 9 February 2018 to shareholders on the register at 12 January 2018. QinetiQ said the 5% increase in interim dividend reflects the Group's progressive dividend policy. Looking forward, QinetiQ said, overall, it is maintaining expectations for Group performance in fiscal 2018.



