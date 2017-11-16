

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) reported that it achieved a good performance in the first quarter and, at this early stage, remains well positioned for the remainder of the financial year.



In its trading update for the first quarter from 1 August 2017 to 31 October 2017, the company said that it has made a good start to the year with continued strong profitability across all three divisions.



The Banking division delivered a good performance in the first quarter with loan book growth and stable margin.



The loan book increased 1.4% in the period to 7.0 billion pounds , compared to 6.9 billion pounds at 31 July 2017, driven by good growth in Property and Premium Finance. The Asset and Motor Finance loan books remained broadly flat, as we maintain our underwriting and pricing discipline.



Winterflood benefited from continued retail investor trading activity.



The Asset Management division continued to benefit from strong net inflows as well as positive market movements, with managed assets increasing 6.5% to 9.5 billion pounds, compared to 8.9 billion at 31 July 2017.



