Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions November 16, 2017 at 9.45 am



DOVRE GROUP PLC - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Person Subject to the Notification Requirement Name: Ilari Koskelo Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Dovre Group Plc LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24 Notification type: Initial Notification Notification Reference: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20171115204624_2 Transaction Date: November 15, 2017 Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL) Nature of Transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price ------------------ 1124 0.24 ------------------ 20000 0.24 ------------------ 10000 0.24 ------------------ 3500 0.24 ------------------ 26473 0.24 ------------------ 16575 0.238 ------------------ 278 0.235 ------------------ 3850 0.235 ------------------ 2200 0.233 ------------------ 16000 0.23 ------------------



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 100,000 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.23771 EUR



For additional information, please contact:



Dovre Group Plc Heidi Karlsson, CFO heidi.karlsson@dovregroup.com tel. +358 20 436 2000 www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website www.dovregroup.com.



