AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Bart Eysink Smeets, the visual artist behind the popular 'Finding myself in India' and the 'A.A.D.' creative projects, has locked himself inside his property in pursuit of his next creative venture, 'The Art of Organization'. For two weeks, Smeets will uncover the link between creativity and organization, and will launch the visual pieces from the project over the next several days.

"Many people have the impression that creativity and organization do not work together, and I wanted to prove the opposite to be true," Smeets explains, speaking about his vision for the project. "Spending 14 days on this creative journey will give me enough time to go in depth with my surroundings, and hopefully turn everyday objects into actual pieces of art. There's a creative aspect in the different ways that things can be organized."

As a visual artist and performance art enthusiast, Smeets has worked on several experimental projects before but this concept is completely new.

The project is in collaboration with Bynder, a modern firm providing the easy organization and access of digital files. As a part of an upcoming creative series, Bynder has challenged Bart Eysink Smeets, one of Amsterdam's most creative minds, to prove that organization is for everyone -- whether it's a creative mind or one more structured.

"There are countless ways to arrange, organize and structure things, but how do you organize everyday items in a way that makes sense to not only you, but to everyone else around you? We are excited to see what Bart comes up with, showcasing that organization is, in itself, an art form," says Bynder CEO, Chris Hall.

For two full weeks audiences can follow Bart's experience through video recordings on the 'Art of Organization' website here, where more information about the project can be found. The first installment of the video project is also available here.

Join the conversation and give your comments, questions and suggestions to Bart, by tagging @Bynder on social and using, ArtofOrganizing.

About Bart Eysink Smeets

Bart Eysink Smeets (1988) is an Amsterdam-based artist, and the former Art Director of KesselsKramer. Smeets views the world in an objective, naive way and his style is best described as out-of-the-box and thought provoking. His projects include 'A.A.D.', '30 by 30 cm', and 'Finding myself in India'.

About Bynder

Bynder is the fastest way to professionally manage digital files. Its award-winning digital asset management (DAM) platform offers marketers a smart way to find and share creative files such as graphics, videos and documents. More than 250,000 brand managers, marketers and creatives from 450+ organizations like PUMA, innocent drinks and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, use Bynder to organize company files; edit and approve projects in real time; auto-format and resize files; and make the right content available to others at the click of a button.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Chris Hall, Bynder is headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in Boston, London, Barcelona, Rotterdam and Dubai. For more information, visit www.bynder.com.

