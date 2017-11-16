CRYPTO20 Passes $12 Million for Autonomous Crypto Index Fund

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CRYPTO20 is continuing to gain momentum as it passes $12 million for its Cryptocurrency Index Fund. Over 4,700 contributors are part of the fund which, unlike competitors, is a finished product with live trading tools.

CRYPTO20 originally raised $5 million in an oversubscribed pre-sale and the public token sale is currently running with over $12 million invested. With two weeks left to run, the team behind CRYPTO20 is expecting to build even further and cross the $20 million mark in the coming week.

The fund's token, C20, is a representation of an investor's share of the fund, and the fund's value is equal to the combined value of its assets. CRYPTO20, unlike many of the other offerings in the marketplace today, is a finished product and not a platform.

Actively managed funds consistently fail to beat the market index despite decades worth of data, billions of dollars and hundreds of analysts at their disposal. When they have, their fees dilute investor returns to less than if they had simply held the index.

"We have known for a long time that the crypto world should benefit from the introduction of the most proven, practical, tried and tested investment vehicle'Š-'Šthe index fund'Š-'Šand we are pleased to share this outlook with over 4,700 contributors." - Daniel Schwartzkopff, CEO & Founder, CRYPTO20"

- Daniel Schwartzkopff, Founder & CEO, CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 has released trading tools and insights that are generated live from the eight exchanges connected to the system via a simple, unified API. The trading tools are available in the fund investor portal and include information on slippage, the best price, and trading pair to acquire assets with and the volume by exchange.

The fund is fully AML/KYC compliant and operates as a registered LLC in the Cayman Islands, a popular fund jurisdiction.

The CRYPTO20 fund mitigates risk and volatility and historically has provided better returns than the market cap leader, Bitcoin, alone.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a Cryptocurrency Index Fund that will use the token sale funding to buy the underlying crypto assets. No broker fees, no exit fees, no minimum investment and full control over your assets. Full blockchain transparency.

WEBSITE: http://www.crypto20.com

TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/CRYPTOtwenty