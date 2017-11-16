AgileOne Announces 2017 European Supplier Excellence Award Winners

TORRANCE, California, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AgileOne, a global workforce management solutions company, is proud to announce the winners of its prestigious 2017 European Supplier Excellence awards. Top performing suppliers from the UK, the Netherlands, and Ireland were honoured during an awards ceremony at the company's annual European Supplier Excellence Summit held November 9 at the Radisson Blu in Dublin, Ireland.

"Our suppliers play a critical role in the services we deliver. Their commitment to excellence means that our clients get access to the high-quality talent they need to be successful," said Peter Carvalho, President of AgileOne, "This recognition is just one of the ways we acknowledge these top-performing suppliers and the service they provide to our clients around the world."

The 2017 winners are:

UK

Gold - SciPro (A trading division of LHi Group Ltd) Platinum - CK Group



Netherlands

Gold - Lab Resources Platinum - Yxion



Ireland

Gold - Sigmar Platinum - Claran Consultants



Spirit of Alliance - Planet Pharma Emerging Supplier of the Year - DPS Global Supplier of the Year - Room at the Top

"Recognising our 'best of the best' suppliers is a way to showcase the consistent excellence delivered by our top performing suppliers through our unique supplier management programme," said Jaideep Majumdar, Associate Vice President Global Strategic Sourcing (GSS). "Our vision to connect, build and foster strong supplier relationships has helped AgileOne deliver a high-performing global supply base for our client programmes. A focus on mentoring incentivises suppliers to expand their services to support other AgileOne client programmes, both domestic and globally, that they would not otherwise have access to."

Award recipients are determined based on their overall performance, feedback from on-site programme teams and ease of engagement. A normalised and balanced score was created for every supplier to define actual rankings based on assurance of supply, quality and service. Click here to learn more about AgileOne's GSS programme. Follow GSS @AgileOneGSS

About AgileOne

AgileOne's consultative approach solves workforce challenges for our customers by delivering cost savings, risk mitigation, vendor management, employment alternatives, industry best practices, and access to the best talent. Combining innovative talent procurement technologies with experienced professionals and a robust suite of total workforce solutions, we maximise the value of our customers' workforce, decreasing liability and overhead associated with human capital management. AgileOne manages the complexities of today's global workforce by streamlining all components of contingent and direct labour.