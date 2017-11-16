Egnyte Becomes First Platform to Support GDPR Compliance Across All 28 EU Countries

Helping Businesses Properly Manage Sensitive Content Internationally

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Egnyte, the leading cloud provider of smart content collaboration and governance, today announced their platform's support for GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance across all 28 EU countries. Egnyte is the first platform with the ability to comprehensively detect PII (Personally Identifiable Information), such as National ID numbers, Bank Account numbers, and National Healthcare numbers, which is unique to individual countries.

In addition to classifying unique pieces of PII, the Egnyte platform will be able to detect PII in all 24 official languages found throughout the EU, from Bulgarian to Swedish.

"As businesses grow their global footprint they are responsible for managing customer PII in a variety of different countries, which presents a number of difficulties when it comes to following proper security and compliance regulations, like the GDPR," said Kris Lahiri, Data Protection Officer and Co-Founder at Egnyte. "Our goal is to simplify compliance by providing a single platform with easy-to-use tools that businesses can trust to securely manage all of their content, in whatever country they are doing business in."

The new GDPR regulation, which is set to go into effect on May 25, 2018, provides a set of rules and regulations that will impact any business that manages PII of EU residents. Any business, US or foreign, that does not comply with the new regulations could be forced to pay fines of up to €20 million or 4% of global revenue.

The Egnyte platform supports GDPR compliance and helps customers avoid costly penalties by offering:

Content Classification - Customers can classify all of their content and locate PII across both cloud and on-premises repositories.

Data Residency - With Egnyte's European datacenter, customers can ensure their necessary data never leaves the EU. Egnyte also supports 3rd-party object stores including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Storage, and more.

Real-Time Notifications - Customers can set up alerts for any activity around specific types of content, ensuring they are aware of any abnormal activities as they occur, allowing customers to notify authorities within the required 72-hour window.

To learn more about the new GDPR and get a free readiness assessment, visit our website.

